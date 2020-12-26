Brady and Evans set franchise single-season records as Bucs end 12-season playoff drought

The 43-year-old Tom Brady is heading back to the playoffs.

The 43-year-old Tom Brady is heading back to the playoffs.

THE TAMPA BAY Buccaneers ended their 12-year absence from the NFL post-season as they battered the Detroit Lions 47-7 to move to 10-5 and seal their playoff spot.

The game at Ford Field was ostensibly over within two Tampa possesions, after which they led 13-0 and between which Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left the game with a sprained ankle.

Tom Brady played just the opening half but still threw four touchdowns to different receivers, the 43-year-old finishing 22 of 27 for 348 yards.

With 36 touchdown passes this season, Brady broke the Bucs’ single-season record of 33 — which was set just last season by Jameis Winston.

Wide receiver Mike Evans re-set his franchise single-season record for touchdown receptions, his two on the day bringing him to 13 on the season.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski also caught two TDs while wide-outs Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown grabbed one apiece.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Brady’s backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert threw two scoring passes upon his introduction, linking up with Gronkowski for a 25-yard TD on his very first attempt.

Running back Leonard Fournette, who split the rushing load with rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn, added a six-pointer on the ground.

The Lions’ sole response came via Jamal Agnew’s 74-yard punt return and the point after, meaning the Bus’ defence didn’t concede a single score — albeit Stafford’s absence was a major caveat.