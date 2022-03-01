Membership : Access or Sign Up
Connacht's Buckley a doubt this week but Thornbury could return this month

There was some good news on the injury front for Andy Friend’s squad.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 1:07 PM
CONNACHT REMAIN UNCERTAIN whether Denis Buckley will be available for Friday night’s United Rugby Championship visit to Edinburgh.

The experienced loosehead prop picked up a calf issue in last weekend’s comeback win over the Stormers in Galway. 

Buckley has not been ruled out at this stage but Connacht are still unsure if he will be fit to feature against Edinburgh.

In better news, out-half Jack Carty and hooker Dave Heffernan have been released from Ireland camp this week in order to feature for Andy Friend’s side on Friday.

Friend also has loosehead prop Matthew Burke back available again after a knee injury, which would offset the possible loss of Buckley.

Tighthead prop Dom Robertson-McCoy is also available, which helps given that Finlay Bealham is still in Ireland camp this week.

Hooker Shane Delahunt is fit to feature in Scotland despite seemingly limping off against the Stormers, while versatile prop Tietie Tuimauga is also available after being replaced early in the second half of that victory.

Out-half Conor Fitzgerald passed his head injury assessment after the high tackle on him that saw Stormers centre Ruhan Nel sin-binned.

Meanwhile, there has been a positive update on second row Gavin Thornbury.

The 28-year-old has been unable to feature yet this season due to a long-term shoulder injury but he is making good progress and has started to integrate back into training recently.

Thornbury is targetting a return to action for Connacht towards the end of March.

Hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin is also said to progressing well with his rehabilitation of a hamstring injury and a return in April looks most likely for him.

