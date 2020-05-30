This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 30 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bremen make ground in relegation scrap

Meanwhile, Claire O’Riordan’s Duisburg made a vital leap in the right direction in the Frauen Bundesliga’s drop zone.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 May 2020, 4:38 PM
3 minutes ago 19 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5111767
Image: Anke Waelischmiller
Image: Anke Waelischmiller

LOWLY WERDER BREMEN made the most of an empty Gelsenkirchen stadium as they clawed within touching distance of relegation rivals with a 0-1 win over Schalke.

Leonardo Bittencourt’s first-half goal settled the match. And though the result leaves Bremen second from bottom, they are now within two points of 16th place Dusseldorf who take on Bayern Munich this evening.

15th place Mainz lost at home to Hoffenheim with Ihlas Bebou claiming the only goal of the game. Their lead over Bremen is down to three points.

The game of the day was in Wolfsburg where Kevin Mbabu’s powerful equalising header midway through the second half wasn’t enough to thwart Eintracht Frankfurt. Andre Silva gave the visitors a first-half lead from the penalty spot and though they were pegged back, they sealed the 1-2 win five minutes from time through Daichi Kamada.

In Berlin, Javairô Dilrosun put the hosts on course for a victory as Hertha seen off fellow mid-table men Augsburg. Per Skjelbred struck late to cement a 2-0 win.

In the Frauen Bundesliga earlier today, Ireland’s Claire O’Riordan helped Duisburg keep a clean sheet as they returned to competitive action to claim a vital three points with a win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The 0-2 away victory puts daylight between Duisburg and the relegation zone as they sit five points clear of Amber Barrett’s FC Köln, who lost 4-0 to Wolfsburg yesterday. Diane Caldwell’s SC Sand, meanwhile, lost 3-1 away to Frankfurt.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie