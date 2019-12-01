This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Juve held to Sassuolo draw after this horror show from De Ligt and Buffon

Ronaldo saves Juve’s unbeaten start with second-half peno in 2-2 draw.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,328 Views 3 Comments
SERIE A LEAGUE leaders Juventus extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-2 draw at home to Sassuolo on Sunday morning.

But for veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and defender Matthijs de Ligt, it was a game that they’ll surely like to forget quickly.

With the sides level at 1-1 at the break, Sassuolo took an unexpected lead two minutes after the restart with the help of some calamitous Juve defending.

De Ligt and Buffon won’t thank Juan Cuadrado, whose overhit backpass caught them in two minds as they both moved to clear the danger.

De Ligt got there first, but his scuffed clearance only made it to the edge of the box where Sassuolo’s Francesco Caputo was waiting to tee it up and test the backpedalling Buffon.

Fortunately for Juve, Caputo’s effort was pretty tame. Unfortunately for Juve, it somehow managed to squirm through Buffon’s grasp and trickle over the line.

They escaped with a draw and their unbeaten record intact when Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

The result leaves the door open for Inter Milan who can leapfrog Juve into top spot with a win this afternoon against SPAL.

Niall Kelly
