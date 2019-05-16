This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Veteran Buffon set for 25th season as PSG offer him contract extension

The French champions appear keen on keeping the 41-year-old for another year at least.

By The42 Team Thursday 16 May 2019, 11:07 AM
2 hours ago
Buffon has featured 24 times for PSG this season.
Buffon has featured 24 times for PSG this season.
GIANLUIGI BUFFON HAS confirmed Paris Saint-Germain have offered him a contract extension after a successful debut season.

Buffon, 41, was expected to retire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign with Juventus before PSG persuaded him to move to France, and now he is considering a further extension to his career.

The Italian has featured 24 times across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season, sharing first-choice responsibilities with Alphonse Areola.

He only signed a one-year deal with PSG but has shown himself to still be capable of performing at the highest level despite his age.

And PSG seems intent on keeping him around until he is 42.

Speaking to Sky Uno, Buffon said: “The club has offered me an extension, which makes me really happy.

“We will look in a few days to examine this project and see if we both believe that it is good to continue together.

It’s going well in Paris. I have exceptional life experience at 41 years old. I arrived convinced that I would be involved as a player and as a person, and I found what I came for.

Should Buffon stay at PSG for another year, he will enter his 25th season as a professional.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have had the Ligue 1 title wrapped up since beating Monaco 3-1 at Parc des Princes on 21 April, holding a 16-point lead over second placed Lille in the standings.

Next up for the French giants is a home clash against Dijon before a trip to Stade Reims on the final day of the season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

The42 Team

