This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bulgaria head coach resigns after racism row at England match

Krasimir Balakov initially said he did not hear abuse directed at the England players.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Oct 2019, 5:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,558 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4857585
Balakov quit on Friday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Balakov quit on Friday.
Balakov quit on Friday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

KRASIMIR BALAKOV HAS resigned as head coach of Bulgaria four days on from the 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying loss to England that was marred by racist abuse.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) confirmed Balakov’s departure following a meeting of its executive committee on Friday.

In a statement, the BFU attributed the 53-year-old’s resignation to substandard performances.

Bulgaria succumbed to a heavy defeat against the Three Lions in Sofia but not before their supporters subjected England players to racist chants, which forced the match to twice be halted in the first half.

“The performance of Bulgaria’s men’s national team in recent months has been described as unsatisfactory, which is why the national coach Krasimir Balakov resigned, which was accepted by the members of the [executive committee],” the BFU’s statement read.

Balakov initially said he did not hear the abuse directed at England’s players at Vasil Levski National Stadium but later apologised to Gareth Southgate’s squad and condemned the behaviour of the fans responsible.

“I would like to say very clearly: since there were cases of racial discrimination in Sofia, I would like to sincerely apologise to the English footballers and to all those who felt offended,” Balakov wrote in a letter posted to his official Facebook page.

Balakov’s decision to quit after five months in charge follows that of BFU president Borislav Mihaylov, who was urged to stand down by Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov.

The organisation’s former vice-president Mikhail Kasabov has been temporarily installed as Mihaylov’s replacement after two others rejected the opportunity, with an extraordinary congress to elect a new board on the agenda.

The BFU is facing disciplinary proceedings from Uefa in response to the ugly scenes at Monday’s match, during which several supporters appeared to perform Nazi salutes.

Bulgaria are set to face the Czech Republic in their final Euro 2020 qualifier, having earned just three points from seven matches.

England, meanwhile, will face Montenegro and Kosovo in November in their final qualifying matches. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie