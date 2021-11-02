Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 2 November 2021
Chicago Bulls rally from 19-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan posted a season-high 37 points to help fuel the comeback.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 8:00 AM
Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu looks to shoot against Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

THE CHICAGO BULLS stormed home from a 19-point second-half deficit to defeat the Boston Celtics 128-114 on Monday night and claim their sixth win in seven games this season.

After a tight first quarter, Boston made a late run in the second to take an eight-point lead into half-time.

They turned that lead into a 94-75 advantage late in the third and looked destined for their second win of the new season.

However, Chicago exploded out of the gates in the final quarter, scoring the first 12 points to get within reach of a remarkable comeback.

Despite a brief fightback from Boston, the Bulls proved unstoppable down the stretch, outscoring their opponents 39-11 in the fourth to maintain their spot on top of the Eastern Conference.

The Toronto Raptors also staged a comeback to beat the New York Knicks 113-104 on the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first game – played between the Knicks and the Toronto Huskies on 1 November, 1946.

The visitors outscored the Knicks by 13 points in the second half, led by OG Anunoby who finished the contest with a career-high 36 points.

Gary Trent Jr added 26 points for the Raptors, while RJ Barrett top-scored for New York with 27 points.

The Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late rally from the Charlotte Hornets to earn a tight 113-110 win.

Darius Garland drained two free throws at the death to break up a 15-point run from Charlotte and cement Cleveland’s fourth win of the season.

Paul George posted 32 points and nine rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers claim a gritty 99-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George fuelled a late surge to help the Clippers overturn a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring eight points as Los Angeles rode a 16-3 run to end a two-game slide.

The Denver Nuggets were left to rue a poor shooting display from three-point range as they succumbed to a 106-97 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nuggets made just nine of their 38 attempts from beyond the arc as Ja Morant led Memphis with a game-high 26 points.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers cruisd to a 131-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Portland Trail Blazers 113-103, the Orlando Magic romped to a 115-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 118-111.

