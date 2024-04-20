Brilliant Munster become first European team to beat the Bulls at their Loftus fortress

Bulls 22

Munster 27

Brenden Nel reports from Loftus Versfeld

MUNSTER PULLED OFF one of their greatest victories in the United Rugby Championship and sent out a clear warning that they won’t give up their title without a fight as they beat the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld 27-22.

To put the win in perspective, it was the first time the Bulls had lost to foreign opposition at their Loftus fortress since the start of the URC, a winning streak that ran for 21 consecutive games.

Graham Rowntree’s side enjoyed a touch of fortune in that the Bulls were reduced to 14 men in the 53rd minute when out-half Johan Goosen was red carded for a dangerous, awkward upright tackle on Craig Casey which shifted the momentum back to the away side.

At that stage the Bulls had come back from 17-10 down at halftime to lead 22-17 through second half tries by World Cup winner Kurt-Lee Arendse and hooker Johan Grobbelaar and looked like they were taking control of the game. Indeed, in Goosen’s illegal tackle, the ball spilled loose and Canan Moodie pounced, picking up the loose ball to run and score in the corner.

Had the try been allowed, the Bulls would have likely closed out the game.

But the momentum shift was massive, even though the Bulls defended admirably. John Hodnett went over in the corner, after a masterful Jack Crowley cross-kick and Conor Murray twisted his way out of a tackle to reach out and score a few minutes later to seal the victory — and the four-try bonus point.

It came after a first half where Shane Daly scored first from a Bulls lineout overthrow that was turned over and the overlap sent him over in the corner.

The Bulls hit back with a power try from Elrigh Louw before RG Snyman used his lengthy arms to retake the lead before the break for the visitors.

But this was a night for Munster to savour. A gritty performance, led up front by Tadhg Berne, who was lethal at the breakdown and some exceptional defence to stop a team normally rampant on home turf added another scalp to their growing list under Rowntree.

And in this form, who is to say they won’t make another late run to the title. The stars seem to be aligning for them.

Scorers for the Bulls:

Tries: Elrigh Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Johan Grobbelaar

Cons: Johan Goosen (2)

Penalties: Goosen

Scorers for Munster:

Tries: Shane Daly, RG Snyman, John Hodnett, Conor Murray

Cons: Jack Crowley (3)

Penalty: Crowley

Vodacom Bulls: Willie Le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Sebastien de Klerk, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Wilco Louw, Ruan Vermaak, JF van Heerden, Cameron Hanekom, Reinhardt Ludwig, Elrigh Louw (CAPT)

Replacements: Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Mpilo Gumede, Zak Burger, Chris Smith, Devon Williams

Munster: Simon Zebo, Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (CAPT), Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, John Hodnett