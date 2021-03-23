BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

Bundee Aki gets four-game ban after red card against England

The ban comes as a big blow for Connacht ahead of their clash with Leicester.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 6:11 PM
38 minutes ago 2,155 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5389638
Aki was sent off last weekend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Aki was sent off last weekend.
Aki was sent off last weekend.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT’S BUNDEE AKI has been banned for four games following his red card for a high tackle in Ireland’s Six Nations win over England last weekend.

The Ireland centre was sent off for a high tackle on England number eight Billy Vunipola in the 64th minute of his team’s victory.

Aki faced an online disciplinary hearing today and has been suspended for four games by the independent disciplinary committee.

The 30-year-old will now miss Connacht’s round-of-16 Challenge Cup clash away to Leicester Tigers in two weekends’ time, as well as the province’s following three games either in Europe or the Rainbow Cup.

Aki accepted he had committed an act of foul play in tackling Vunipola but the committee “accepted Aki’s explanation of the incident and that his intention had been to perform a legitimate tackle,” according to a Six Nations statement.

The disciplinary committee considered that Aki had made contact with Vunipola “inches too high” and accepted that the tackle “had been reckless rather than deliberate or intentional.”

It was determined that Aki’s offence warranted a mid-range entry point of six weeks, but the sanction was reduced by two weeks on account of Aki accepting he had committed foul play, his remorse, and his good conduct before and during the hearing.

Aki’s previous disciplinary record – which includes a red card for a high tackle at the 2019 World Cup – meant that the committee did not allow the maximum 50% possible reduction in his suspension.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Committee “determined that the suspension should cover Mr Aki’s next four matches for Connacht in competitions organised by EPCR or Pro Rugby Championship (eg the Guinness PRO14 or the Rainbow Cup).”

Roger Morris [Wales], Frank Hadden [Scotland], and Stefan Terblanche [South Africa] made up the disciplinary committed and they heard evidence and submissions from Aki, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, and Aki’s legal counsel, Derek Hegarty, as well as from Six Nations’ legal representative.

Aki has the right to appeal the suspension.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie