Wilkins confident IRFU will work to hold on to Aki

CONNACHT COACH PETE Wilkins said he is confident the IRFU will work towards keeping Bundee Aki in Ireland after speculation emerged on Friday that Toulon were interested in signing the centre.

Aki, who joined Connacht a decade ago, was superb as the province secured a bonus point win over Dragons at Dexcom Stadium, before he heads into Irish camp for the November internationals.

Wilkins, speaking to TG4 ahead of that game, said that Aki was happy in Connacht and he’s hopeful that the IRFU will resolve the situation.

“There are always rumours around this time of year at contract time and as soon as the French clubs start doing business there is always chatter about that,” said Wilkins.

“But, look, Bundee is happy here. We love Bundee and I think everyone knows that. The Irish public love Bundee and the Connacht public.

The IRFU will work through that and I’m sure it will have a good resolution.”

The 34-year old, who was granted Irish citizenship last month, has chalked up 142 appearances for the province and was outstanding in their 31-7 bonus point win over Dragons which lifts them to fifth in the table heading into the November break.