Bundee Aki distances himself from 'mistaken' like of Israel Folau post

Bundee Aki walks off the field after Ireland's loss to Wales last month.

CONNACHT AND IRELAND centre Bundee Aki this afternoon apologised for any ‘confusion or offence caused’ when he liked an Instagram post by Israel Folau stating that ‘hell awaited’ for gay people.

Folau posted the graphic 15 days ago on April 10 and Aki was among a number of current players (including England’s Billy Vunipola, who was issued a warning by his club and the RFU after backing Folau) to ‘like’ the image on Instagram.

Today, Aki tweeted a statement distancing himself from Folau’s biblical interpretations and said he unliked the post as soon as he realised what its content was.

“It does not reflect my views as a Christian,” Aki writes, “my belief is that he is a God of kindness, peace and loves people in all aspects.”

Folau is currently contesting the breach notice served by Rugby Australia when they terminated his contract.

Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter today said that his players have been reminded of their responsibilities on social media.

“It’s all very well claiming it’s your own opinion and the value you have of your own opinion and how much right you have to give your own opinion. But, actually, if you put it out there publicly you’re making a statement about yourself,” Baxter told BBC Sport.

“It’s a reminder that they are important and influential people, and if you are an important and influential person you’ve got a responsibility about the things that you say.”

