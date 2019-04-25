This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bundee Aki distances himself from 'mistaken' like of Israel Folau post

The Connacht and Ireland centre says he has nothing but love and respect for gay people.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 4:04 PM
41 minutes ago 6,840 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4606723
Bundee Aki walks off the field after Ireland's loss to Wales last month.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Bundee Aki walks off the field after Ireland's loss to Wales last month.
Bundee Aki walks off the field after Ireland's loss to Wales last month.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CONNACHT AND IRELAND centre Bundee Aki this afternoon apologised for any ‘confusion or offence caused’ when he liked an Instagram post by Israel Folau stating that ‘hell awaited’ for gay people.

Folau posted the graphic 15 days ago on April 10 and Aki was among a number of current players (including England’s Billy Vunipola, who was issued a warning by his club and the RFU after backing Folau) to ‘like’ the image on Instagram.

Today, Aki tweeted a statement distancing himself from Folau’s biblical interpretations and said he unliked the post as soon as he realised what its content was.

“It does not reflect my views as a Christian,” Aki writes, “my belief is that he is a God of kindness, peace and loves people in all aspects.”

Folau is currently contesting the breach notice served by Rugby Australia when they terminated his contract.

Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter today said that his players have been reminded of their responsibilities on social media.

“It’s all very well claiming it’s your own opinion and the value you have of your own opinion and how much right you have to give your own opinion. But, actually, if you put it out there publicly you’re making a statement about yourself,” Baxter told BBC Sport.

“It’s a reminder that they are important and influential people, and if you are an important and influential person you’ve got a responsibility about the things that you say.”

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie