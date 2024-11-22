Bundee Aki on 'challenging' week and his future with Connacht and Ireland

THE OBVIOUS QUESTION arrives early into Bundee Aki’s chat with the media in Abbotstown.

The Ireland and Connacht player was linked with a move to Toulon recently and to no real surprise, he’s not going to shed any light on his future just yet.

“The situation right now is to play for Connacht, to play with Ireland and yeah, that’s all I’ve got to say.”

What Aki can confirm is that he’s under contract with the IRFU until the end of the 2025-26 season, and that he’s still enjoying his rugby here. The 34-year-old recently became an Irish citizen, further strengthening the roots that have been growing ever since he landed here a decade ago.

In that time he’s become a rock for both Connacht and Ireland, even if the competition with the latter remains challenging. Aki was Ireland’s standout player at last year’s World Cup and was nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year, but 12 months down the line his place in Ireland’s starting team is no guarantee.

Aki in Abbotstown this week.

Aki was dropped for Ireland’s second Test in South Africa over the summer and found himself outside the match day 23 again for last week’s win against Argentina, following a mixed showing in Ireland’s disappointing defeat to New Zealand.

“I think it’s tough for anyone [to not be involved]. It’s always a challenge but you put that aside and you put the team first. I had a different role last week, which was to prepare the boys for the game last week and I enjoyed that role. It was good to see them thrive, the way they played last week.

It’s a healthy, honest relationship with Faz. You take it on the chin and you’ve just got to be better and take the opportunity of the week to nullify your mistakes and to be a better person and to be a better rugby player.

“The two boys who played last weekend were unbelievable. You’ve still got the likes of big Stu [McCloskey], the likes of Jamie Osborne, lads are coming through and the lads put up a big challenge last week and it’s up to myself to be able to put my best foot forward and to step up another notch. It’s always good to have that competition with us.”

This week Aki returns to the starting team alongside his old friend Robbie Henshaw, who shifts to the 13 shirt. The knock-on effect is that Garry Ringrose won’t be involved, with Stuart McCloskey coming onto the bench for the first time this month while Jamie Osborne – another potential option at centre – starts at fullback.

Next week the picture could well change again when Australia come to town. By this stage, Aki is used to it.

“Our group of centres, we’re such a good tight group that whoever it is that’s playing or not playing, we’re out there to help each other out and put our best foot forward because these days anything can happen and you’re always willing to make sure you’re ready regardless of whatever it is.”

He acknowledges his performance against New Zealand wasn’t where it needed to be but feels there is more to come from this team, who had another unconvincing outing while beating Argentina last week.

The centre is back in the team for Ireland's clash with Fiji tomorrow.

“I think we have high standards for each other, we have high standards as a group and we know for a fact – well, I know for a fact, speaking from my own experience from the New Zealand game – it just wasn’t good enough.

“And that’s the standards you put on yourself and you put on the team. You want to play at a high level and that’s what the coaches expect of us, we know what we’re capable of and what we’re able to deliver.

“You try to relish all these opportunities that you get. It’s not often that you get the chance to pull on the green jersey and it’s not pressure, you try to enjoy those moments and relish those opportunities you get.

“Whenever I get a chance or whatever chance I get in the Irish jersey, I always try to take those opportunities as much as I can.”

The team around him continues to evolve. Aki has been impressed with how Jamie Osborne has settled into Test rugby, and is excited to see Sam Prendergast win his first start against Fiji tomorrow.

“He’s a great young kid who is taking all his opportunities,” Aki says of Prendergast.

“He’s learning loads, he’s got his own flair for the game and he’s only going to get better and grow as a player. He’s a tall little young fella anyway, that’s for sure! He’s got a lot of skills in his armoury.

“He’s real calm. It’s like he’s in his own little world, it’s like he’s playing backyard footy. In training some of the stuff he comes up with is unbelievable, so you look forward to seeing those young fellows relish those opportunities and backing them 100%.”