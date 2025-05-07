Turner and Russell to leave Leinster at the end of the season

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that centre Liam Turner and wing Rob Russell will leave the province at the end of this season, while academy wing Aitzol Arenzana-King and academy tighthead Rory McGuire will also move on.

Turner, Russell, Arenzana-King, and McGuire were among the departing players who were acknowledged and thanked at last night’s Leinster Rugby awards ball in UCD.

It had already been confirmed that Ross Byrne will join Gloucester this summer, while Cian Healy had previously announced his retirement at the end of the campaign. Michael Milne and Lee Barron have already moved on to Munster, while academy centre Ben Brownlee has had a stint with the southern province. Jordie Barrett’s short-term deal expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement

25-year-old centre Turner has played for Leinster 39 times, including eight starts during the current season.

Turner is a former Ireland U20 international, as is 26-year-old wing Russell. The latter was also part of the Emerging Ireland tour earlier this season, although an injury on that trip proved to be a big setback.

Russell has made 34 appearances for Leinster, scoring 18 tries.

22-year-old academy tighthead McGuire has earned eight senior appearances for the province, while 22-year-old wing Arenzana-King has three senior caps.

Meanwhile, RG Snyman won the players’ player of the year and supporters’ player of the year awards at the Leinster event last night. Snyman has made 21 appearances in his first season with the province.

Out-half Sam Prendergast was named young player of the year, while Brian O’Driscoll was inducted into the hall of fame.

Ireland prop Linda Djougang was announced as women’s player of the year, with Robyn O’Connor scooping the women’s young player of the year award.