'He's using that voice more and more within the group' - Wilkins on Aki contract extension

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins said that nailing Bundee Aki down to a contract extension to the summer of 2026 is a big boost to his side.

The Irish star will now be on board when Connacht’s redevelopment of Dexcom Stadium opens its doors after a €40m spend next season.

“Well, fantastic news. Great for Connacht. Great for his rugby,” said Wilkins.

“Look, in terms of Bundee’s strengths, I think everything you see out on the field probably goes without saying that the key thing that he brings to our environment is that calm head and that experience from playing in just some of the biggest games and the biggest occasions.

“And I think when he’s on the field for us if we get into situations, whether it’s a good period of momentum in the game where we’re getting up a head of steam or whether it’s a period where we may be struggling and perhaps conceding points, or the referee is going against us.

“He gives that calmness and, you know, anyone can tell players to settle down and get on with the next job. But when it comes from someone who’s excelled at the very, very top level and has seen it and done it, I think it comes with far greater gravitas and has a much bigger impact on the group.

“So he’s using that voice more and more within the group, and it’s an incredibly important bit of, I suppose, our growth of how we handle those kind of occasions.”

Aki’s future with Connacht came into focus two years ago when there were some issues with head coach Andy Friend but after they were ironed out he went on to be Ireland’s best player that year.

Wilkins, now in his eighth season as part of Connacht’s management team, said he has always got on well with Aki but is not aware if he has a better relationship with the international than other coaches.

“It’s probably hard for me to say,” added Wilkins.

“I know you see relationships from the outside and, you know, you’re not privy to that dynamic, I guess, between two people.

“I think I feel like I’ve always got on well with Bundee since I arrived as defence coach and, certainly any of your centres, particularly your international centres, as a defense coach, they are guys that you speak to a lot about the game, in terms of giving them feedback, but also picking their brains, in terms of how you think the team systems are going.

“I guess we’ve got that connection from having both experienced Super Rugby and, albeit a few years ago now and there are occasions where you reflect on games, whether it’s the Reds against the Chiefs or just different stadiums and environments you’ve been to.

So, look, he’s a good guy, and, I think his heart is in the right place in terms of what he wants to achieve for Connacht and for Ireland. So, you know, for me, it’s just about tapping into that and where I could help him, but also be open enough to, utilise his experience and his opinions.”