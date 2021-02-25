Bundee Aki set to start for Connacht after release from Ireland camp

BUNDEE AKI has been included in the starting XV for Connacht ahead of their Pro14 clash away to Benetton (kick-off: 5.30pm Irish time).

The 30-year-old centre has been released from the Ireland camp in order to feature against the Italian side.

Aki played in last week’s bonus-point win over Cardiff Blues, and remains in the team, as Andy Friend’s side aim for their third successive victory in the competition.

There is also a first start for 23-year-old second row Oisin Dowling, who twice previously featured from the bench.

He is joined by Gavin Thornbury in the second row, with Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham completing the tight five.

There are no changes to the back row, with Paul Boyle at number 8 alongside flankers Eoghan Masterson and captain Jarrad Butler.

Kieran Marmion will play alongside Conor Fitzgerald at half-back, while Tom Daly joins Aki in the centre.

Tiernan O’Halloran makes his first start in almost two months at full-back, with Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan on the wings.

An experienced bench includes centurions Denis Buckley, Caolin Blade and Jack Carty.

Ahead of the game, Friend expressed satisfaction with the options available to him.

“This is a big day for Oisin getting his first start, and with Bundee released from Ireland duty and the likes of Tiernan and Kieran coming into the team also they bring a lot of experience with them. Overall we’ve named a very strong squad that is capable of keeping our winning run going.”

The coach continued: “I said at the start of this block of games that we realistically need five wins from five to have a chance of finishing top of the Conference, so this game is just as important as what’s gone before. Italy is always a tough place to get a win and we’ve seen from their last few performances that they’re getting closer to that first victory this season, so we have to be at our best to make sure that doesn’t come against us.”

Connacht team to face Bennetton:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Tom Daly

12. Bundee Aki

11. Alex Wootton

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Paddy McAllister

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Oisin Dowling

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler (C)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Denis Buckley

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Niall Murray

20. Sean Masterson

21. Caolin Blade

22. Jack Carty

23. John Porch