Ireland's Aki on shortlist for 6N player of the championship

IRELAND CENTRE BUNDEE Aki is one of four players on the shortlist for the official Six Nations player of the championship award for 2024.

The 33-year-old Connacht midfielder was superb in his four starts for Ireland as they claimed their second consecutive title.

Aki’s ball-carrying was a key part of Ireland’s title success and he has been included in the four-man shortlist along with England back row Ben Earl, Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe, and Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello.

The four players were selected for this individual award after being the most-selected picks in a fan vote for the Guinness team of the championship.

Public voting is now open for the Six Nations player of the championship award and closes on Sunday 24 March at 11pm GMT.