Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 March 2021
Bundee Aki to face disciplinary hearing tomorrow over England red card

The Connacht centre was dismissed during Ireland’s 32-18 win at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Monday 22 Mar 2021, 10:52 AM
1 hour ago 3,096 Views
Bundee Aki was sent off by referee Mathieu Raynal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND’S BUNDEE AKI will discover the extent of his punishment for his Six Nations sending-off against England tomorrow.

Aki was red-carded during Saturday’s 32-18 win at the Aviva Stadium after referee Mathieu Raynal determined that he was guilty of a high tackle on Billy Vunipola.

“Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders,” states World Rugby Law 9.13.

Given that the dismissal was the second of Aki’s international career, the 30-year-old Connacht centre could now be hit with a significant suspension.

He was banned for three matches for the same offence after being given his marching orders in the victory over Samoa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Aki and France’s Paul Willemse – who was sent off in his side’s win against Wales – will each have disciplinary hearings tomorrow via video conference.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

