Bundee Aki to face disciplinary hearing tomorrow over England red card

Bundee Aki was sent off by referee Mathieu Raynal.

IRELAND’S BUNDEE AKI will discover the extent of his punishment for his Six Nations sending-off against England tomorrow.

Aki was red-carded during Saturday’s 32-18 win at the Aviva Stadium after referee Mathieu Raynal determined that he was guilty of a high tackle on Billy Vunipola.

“Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders,” states World Rugby Law 9.13.

Given that the dismissal was the second of Aki’s international career, the 30-year-old Connacht centre could now be hit with a significant suspension.

He was banned for three matches for the same offence after being given his marching orders in the victory over Samoa at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Aki and France’s Paul Willemse – who was sent off in his side’s win against Wales – will each have disciplinary hearings tomorrow via video conference.