This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 13 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Socially-distanced buses and elbow bumps - How German football will look on its return this weekend

The Bundesliga has introduced a range of different measures to ensure its return to action this weekend.

By AFP Wednesday 13 May 2020, 6:50 PM
1 hour ago 674 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5098350
Lucas Hernandez (right) bumps elbows with a Bayern Munich physio.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Lucas Hernandez (right) bumps elbows with a Bayern Munich physio.
Lucas Hernandez (right) bumps elbows with a Bayern Munich physio.
Image: Imago/PA Images

PLAYERS ARRIVING IN several sparsely-populated team buses, substitutes wearing masks and goal celebrations limited to elbow bumps – when German football returns to the pitch this weekend, it will have to follow a draconian set of guidelines.

The German Football League (DFL) presented political leaders with a 51-page document of guidelines to earn the right for the Bundesliga to become the first of Europe’s big five leagues to resume action.

The matches will be surrounded by extraordinary measures to protect players and officials from infection by coronavirus.

And the weighty text underlines that “all of the measures are conditional on the fact that they do not divert indispensable resources from the fight against COVID-19 for the rest of the population”.

Testing and quarantine

The central pillar of the DFL’s plan is the mass testing of players, coaches and backroom staff. They are tested at least twice a week and once on the eve of matches. Any that test positive for the virus are separated from the rest of the team.

The decision to quarantine teams rests with the authorities in each of Germany’s federal states, which explains why the entire team of second-division Dynamo Dresden was placed in quarantine after two players were found to have coronavirus but Borussia Moenchengladbach, in a different state, continued to train after cases were found among their squad.

Empty stadiums

Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchdays. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group.

Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch.

In the otherwise empty stands there will be just a handful of reporters and TV camera operators.

Outside the stadium itself is the third category of personnel including security guards. It is the police’s job to prevent supporters gathering outside the stadiums.

Team arrivals

The teams will arrive in several coaches to ensure each occupant is sitting 1.5 metres (five feet) apart. Everyone in the vehicles must wear masks.

The social distancing rules must also be respected in the changing rooms. When the players come onto the pitch, handshakes are banned, there will be no team photos or handshakes and no team pennants will be exchanged.

firo-05122020-football-season-20192020-bundesliga-pool-photos-training-fc-schalke-04 Jean-Clair Todibo of Schalke arrives at training. Source: DPA/PA Images

On the pitch 

Players and the match officials do not need to wear masks, but everyone else on the pitchside does, including substitutes on the bench. The match balls will be disinfected regularly during the action.

Players have been told that physical contact should only be made as a result of play during the match and embracing or high-fives to celebrate goals is to be strictly avoided. “Contact with elbows or feet is preferred,” the document states.

The DFL urges players to show “exemplary behaviour”.

Media coverage 

Eight pages of the health document detail the measures that the TV teams must take to avoid contact, including erecting plastic screens between interviewer and interviewee.

Just 10 journalists will be admitted to each match. There will be no press conferences and the mixed zone where reporters can normally ask players questions, will be closed.

Holed up in hotels

Wherever possible, visiting teams must book an entire hotel or, at the very least, an entire floor. The hotel has to be disinfected before the players arrive.

Players are banned from the hotel’s weights room and must respect the required distance from their teammates even at mealtimes.

Private lives 

At home, players must live in near-quarantine conditions, without seeing their neighbours or friends. The same rules apply to all of a player’s family members. The players are not even permitted to do the family’s shopping.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie