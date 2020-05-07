This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Germany's Bundesliga will be first of Europe's 'big five' to return next weekend as fixture list revealed

Borussia Dortmund face Schalke in the Ruhr derby on Saturday, while Bayern Munich take on Union Berlin the following day.

By Press Association Thursday 7 May 2020, 5:48 PM
Dortmund playing Schalke earlier this season.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Dortmund playing Schalke earlier this season.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE GERMAN BUNDESLIGA set to start again on May 16.

Plans for the top two tiers of German football to restart were approved by the federal government yesterday, making the Bundesliga the first of Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues to be given the green light after competitions across the continent were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36 clubs gathered via conference call on Thursday to formalise the fixture schedule, and it has been decided that matches will begin from Saturday, 16 May, restarting from matchday 26 and playing through to a final round of matches on the weekend of 27 and 28 June.

Among the highlights of the first round upon the league’s resumption is the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. Reigning champions Bayern Munich resume their quest to retain their title against Union Berlin on Sunday, 17 May.

Regular and widespread testing has been a key cornerstone of Germany’s handling of the crisis from the beginning, and of the German Football League (DFL)’s strategy to restart.

It announced on Friday that the second wave of tests had been completed. Out of 1,695 conducted on staff connected to the 36 clubs, only two had come back positive. The DFL said those individuals’ cases were reported immediately to the local health authorities.

It is great news that the German authorities have agreed that the Bundesliga can return,” he said.

“This is a huge and positive step to bringing optimism back to people’s lives. It is the result of constructive dialogue and careful planning between the football authorities and politicians and I am confident that Germany will provide a shining example to all of us in how to bring football – with all its excitement, emotion and unpredictability- back into our lives.

“I wish everyone connected with this every success.”

Italian clubs are also taking tentative steps towards a resumption of competition, in a country which has suffered badly from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Roma’s chief global sporting officer Manolo Zubiria set out the strict protocols being put in place at the club’s Trigoria training base in an interview with the club’s official website.

He said individuals entering the complex will have their temperature and oxygen levels measured. If on a second reading an individual’s temperature is above 37.5 degrees, they will be immediately sent home and monitored from a distance by medical staff.

Players will train in groups no bigger than four, Zubiria said, and have been told to keep at least 10 metres apart at all times. They will be expected to wear face masks right up until the start of the session, change in individual changing rooms and seal up their own training kit. Communal spaces at the training ground such as the cafe will not be in use.

Meanwhile, the Dutch health minister has warned spectators may not be able to return to watch sporting events in his country “for a year or more”, until a vaccine is found.

Professional sport even behind closed doors in Holland has been prohibited until September 1 at the earliest, which has already led to the top-flight Eredivisie football competition being forced to end prematurely.

Dutch website voetbalprimeur.nl quoted a letter from health minister Hugo de Jonge to the nation’s parliament which read: “We cannot yet mention a date for the last step, the mass gatherings.

“That is actually only possible if there is a vaccine and no one knows how long it will take. We hope of course soon, but a year or more is very real.”

