This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Germany to give green light to restart football in May

Politicians believe resuming matches to limit the economic damage for clubs is “acceptable”.

By AFP Wednesday 6 May 2020, 1:21 PM
31 minutes ago 478 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5092550
Serge Gnabry during Bayern Munich training earlier.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Serge Gnabry during Bayern Munich training earlier.
Serge Gnabry during Bayern Munich training earlier.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT and state leaders are today set to give the Bundesliga the green light to restart behind closed doors in May after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft government agreement seen by AFP.

Politicians believe resuming matches in the first and second divisions to “limit the economic damage” for the 36 clubs is “acceptable”, the document showed.

More than a dozen of the 36 teams in the two divisions are on the brink of bankruptcy, according to media reports, and the league desperately needs to recoup €300 million it would be due from TV contracts if the clubs are allowed to complete the season.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers will set a date for the season to resume in a telephone conference later today, with media reporting 21 May was a possible candidate.

The Bundesliga would become the first major European league to return to action.

“Restarting match activity must be preceded by a two-week quarantine, where appropriate in the form of a training camp” for players, the document read.

Teams returned to training on 6 April although sessions have followed stringent social distancing rules and players are not allowed to change at training grounds.

- Positive coronavirus tests -

 The football league (DFL) has long urged restarting play, which it says is vital for a sector that employs 56,000 people in Germany.

It has offered authorities a strict infection control plan based on intensive testing for coronavirus, which it says would allow the competition to be relaunched with low risk.

So far, clubs in the top two divisions have returned 10 positive results from 1,724 coronavirus tests since training resumed. Three of the cases are known to be from the Cologne club and two from Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Health Minister Jens Spahn has argued that the testing regime “makes sense and can serve as an example for other forms of professional sport,” although he warned “it has to be lived up to”.

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie