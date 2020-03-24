This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern Munich and Dortmund players agree to take 20% pay cuts

Footballers at a number of Bundesliga sides are doing the same, while German football will not start back until 30 April at the earliest.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 6:13 PM
Dortmund full-back Achraf Hakimi and Bayern winger Kingsley Coman.
Image: Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON
Dortmund full-back Achraf Hakimi and Bayern winger Kingsley Coman.
Image: Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON

FOOTBALLERS AT GERMANY’S top teams including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have agreed to take pay cuts to help clubs survive the economic impact of the coronavirus, according to reports.

Newspaper Bild said players and club officials at champions Bayern, top of the Bundesliga when the season was halted on 13 March, have accepted a 20% cut in their salaries.

Like all top European leagues, the German top flight is losing income from broadcasting, sponsorships and ticket sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, with matches in Germany suspended until at least 30 April, it was announced today. 

Bayern have a massive wage bill which reached €336 million last year, almost half of club turnover.

Players at Borussia Moenchengladbach were the first in the Bundesliga to propose a pay cut, followed by others at Werder Bremen, Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen players are in talks over pay cut proposals with management.

Second-placed Dortmund said their squad members had taken a salary reduction to show solidarity with the club’s 850 employees.

Coach Lucien Favre and club directors have also made a personal offer to take a pay cut.

- © AFP 2020

