Sky Sports secures exclusive TV rights to show the Bundesliga in Ireland and the UK

SKY SPORTS HAS announced that it will show the Bundesliga for the next four seasons.

The broadcaster has secured exclusive TV rights for the German top flight in Ireland and the UK until 2025, taking over from BT Sport.

Coverage begins next Friday, 13 August, as current champions Bayern Munich face Borussia Monchengladbach on the road.

Borussia Dortmund then take on Eintracht Frankfurt at 5.30pm on Saturday, and Sky Sports Football will air the big fixture at that time each weekend.

The German Super Cup — between Bayern and Dortmund — will be live on Tuesday, 17 August, while other games are set to be broadcast on Sky’s other channels and on YouTube.

“We’re delighted to have acquired the rights to the Bundesliga,” said Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht. “Sky Sports customers will have the opportunity to watch some of the best players in the world as well as some of the leading teams in Europe.

“This new four-year agreement adds to our football offering in the UK & Ireland which already includes Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and FA Women’s Super League as well as international action in the form of World Cup Qualifiers, placing Sky Sports as the home of live football.”

