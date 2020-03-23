This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 23 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bundesliga side to resume training today despite Covid-19 pandemic

Wolfsburg will train ‘in small groups’ through the ongoing crisis.

By The42 Team Monday 23 Mar 2020, 8:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,754 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5054507
Wolfsburg's players ahead of their Europa League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk
Wolfsburg's players ahead of their Europa League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk
Wolfsburg's players ahead of their Europa League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk

WOLSBURG ANNOUNCED OLIVER Glasner’s first-team will return to training on Monday despite Germany’s social distancing measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Bundesliga is scheduled to resume after 2 April, with Wolfsburg due to travel to Bayer Leverkusen two days later in a game that looks unlikely to be played given the global pandemic.

Germany’s death toll has risen to 93 and chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced a ban on public meetings of more than two people, but a statement on Wolfsburg’s official website said training would take place in small groups.

“VfL Wolfsburg will return to training as planned on Monday 23 March, albeit under special conditions and adhering to strict hygiene measures,” said the statement.

Starting early in the morning, head coach Oliver Glasner’s side will work in small groups at staggered intervals at the Volkswagen Arena, exclusively using the gym until further notice.

Managing director Jorg Schmadtke said: “As matters stand, matches will resume after 2 April. Even though that seems unrealistic, we need to take note of that and adapt to it.”

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic is worried about the financial impact if the Bundesliga season ends prematurely due to coronavirus, insisting it would a “major economic loss” for all clubs.

“A premature end of the season would of course not be a positive thing,” Bobic said via Eintracht Frankfurt. “It would be a major economic loss for all clubs and also for Eintracht Frankfurt.

We will do everything we can to ensure that we can continue to play football. It’s not just about the money, but also about jobs in the club and around it. Many people are directly and indirectly involved with football and live from it. Football is a huge industry.

“In addition, we naturally want to do our bit at some point to ensure that people start talking about other things than the coronavirus. That is what sport is all about. It’s like the gladiators in the past: bread and games.

“But it must be safe and not harmful to health. That’s why we wait and see what the virologists and doctors tell us. We should listen to them. If the season were to end, it would hit a lot of people very hard. Like many small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Eintracht – 12th in the Bundesliga after playing 24 rounds in 2019-20 – have confirmed two unnamed players tested positive for coronavirus.

“They’re doing all right, considering the circumstances,” Bobic said. “We’ll have the rest of the test results soon. Therefore it is possible that one of the other players is positive as well. But both players are doing well so far.

“They show the typical symptoms, but it is not a critical condition. The doctors assured me that. And they both still have their sense of humour. Once you’ve had contact with them, it encourages you.

“I hope they both come out of this okay. And I don’t think they’ll be the only two who will get it. Unfortunately, there will probably be others involved – just like with any other team.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie