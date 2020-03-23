Bundesliga side to resume training today despite Covid-19 pandemic

WOLSBURG ANNOUNCED OLIVER Glasner’s first-team will return to training on Monday despite Germany’s social distancing measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Bundesliga is scheduled to resume after 2 April, with Wolfsburg due to travel to Bayer Leverkusen two days later in a game that looks unlikely to be played given the global pandemic.

Germany’s death toll has risen to 93 and chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced a ban on public meetings of more than two people, but a statement on Wolfsburg’s official website said training would take place in small groups.

“VfL Wolfsburg will return to training as planned on Monday 23 March, albeit under special conditions and adhering to strict hygiene measures,” said the statement.

Starting early in the morning, head coach Oliver Glasner’s side will work in small groups at staggered intervals at the Volkswagen Arena, exclusively using the gym until further notice.

Managing director Jorg Schmadtke said: “As matters stand, matches will resume after 2 April. Even though that seems unrealistic, we need to take note of that and adapt to it.”

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic is worried about the financial impact if the Bundesliga season ends prematurely due to coronavirus, insisting it would a “major economic loss” for all clubs.

“A premature end of the season would of course not be a positive thing,” Bobic said via Eintracht Frankfurt. “It would be a major economic loss for all clubs and also for Eintracht Frankfurt.

We will do everything we can to ensure that we can continue to play football. It’s not just about the money, but also about jobs in the club and around it. Many people are directly and indirectly involved with football and live from it. Football is a huge industry.

“In addition, we naturally want to do our bit at some point to ensure that people start talking about other things than the coronavirus. That is what sport is all about. It’s like the gladiators in the past: bread and games.

“But it must be safe and not harmful to health. That’s why we wait and see what the virologists and doctors tell us. We should listen to them. If the season were to end, it would hit a lot of people very hard. Like many small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Eintracht – 12th in the Bundesliga after playing 24 rounds in 2019-20 – have confirmed two unnamed players tested positive for coronavirus.

“They’re doing all right, considering the circumstances,” Bobic said. “We’ll have the rest of the test results soon. Therefore it is possible that one of the other players is positive as well. But both players are doing well so far.

“They show the typical symptoms, but it is not a critical condition. The doctors assured me that. And they both still have their sense of humour. Once you’ve had contact with them, it encourages you.

“I hope they both come out of this okay. And I don’t think they’ll be the only two who will get it. Unfortunately, there will probably be others involved – just like with any other team.”

