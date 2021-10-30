Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 30 October 2021
Advertisement

Five-star Bayern rebound from cup humiliation, Dortmund win and hope Haaland can play again this year

The Bundesliga leaders won 5-2 at Union Berlin.

By AFP Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 4:59 PM
15 minutes ago 276 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5588061
Back to winning ways: Bayern Munich.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Back to winning ways: Bayern Munich.
Back to winning ways: Bayern Munich.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI NETTED twice as Bayern Munich responded to their German Cup disaster in midweek with a 5-2 win over Union Berlin on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga.

Three days after being thrashed 5-0 at Moenchengladbach in the second round of the cup, Bayern bounced back with two quick goals as Lewandowski converted an early penalty, then drilled home a free-kick.

Bayern ended Union’s record of 21 league games unbeaten at home as Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Mueller also grabbed goals, while Julian Ryerson and Niko Giesselmann scored for Union.

Elsewhere in the German top-flight, Borussia Dortmund were 2-0 winners over FC Köln with goals in either half from Thorgan Hazard and Steffen Tigges securing the three points.

Dortmund were without Erling Haaland, his hip injury expected to sideline the star striker for several more weeks, with the club hoping he can still play again this year.

“It is too early to name an exact date” when Haaland will return, “but we hope he can play again this year,” sports director Michael Zorc said Saturday. “It will take a few more weeks.”

The 21-year-old is currently recuperating with his family in Norway.

Having scored 70 goals in 69 games since joining Dortmund in January 2020, the loss of Haaland is a blow to the Bundesliga club who started the weekend second in Germany’s top flight.

Dortmund hope he will be back before their Bundesliga showdown against current leaders Bayern Munich on December 4.

“At the moment, it’s a matter of him clearing his head a bit, as he can’t do much yet,” added Zorc.

Haaland has not played since Dortmund’s 4-0 thrashing at Ajax in the Champions League a fortnight ago.

His absence will also be felt by the Norwegian team, with Haaland to miss two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and the Netherlands on 13 and 16 November.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Norway have not participated in a major tournament since Euro 2000 but currently sit second in Group G, two points behind the Dutch and two ahead of Turkey.

© – AFP, 2021

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie