'One of rugby's truly great players' - Saracens announce Burger departure

SARACENS HAVE CONFIRMED that Schalk Burger will leave the Premiership champions at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old back-row has made a huge impact since arriving at Allianz Park in 2016, playing his part in the European Rugby Champions Cup final triumph a year later and claiming the Premiership title last season.

Burger, a World Cup winner with South Africa in 2007 and the 2004 World Player of the Year, will return to his homeland at the conclusion of what could be another glorious campaign for Sarries.

“I’m going to leave Saracens a happy man. I’ve made great friends here and that’s pretty much the standout feature,” he told Sarries’ official website.

“The way we go about enjoying rugby, enjoying spending time together, the trips I’ve had with the team and we’ve won a couple of trophies since I’ve been here too so I have a lot of great memories.

“In rugby you go through phases where you play well and don’t play well, but at the end of the day that’s the by-product. What you care about is the quality of the human and the quality of time we’ve spent together as a club.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: “It has been a privilege to have Schalk at Saracens. He embodies many of the values we hold dear; competing in every moment, being a great team-mate, leaving the club in a better place than you found it.

“We have all learned a great deal from one of rugby’s truly great players. We wish him and his family every success in the future.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: