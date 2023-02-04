Burnley continue march to promotion with easy win over Norwich

BURNLEY MACRHED ON at the top of the Championship as they swept aside Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Vincent Kompany’s side produced another impressive display to make it nine league wins on the trot and move, temporarily at least, 20 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough.

Advertisement

Anass Zaroury took advantage of a horrible error from goalkeeper Tim Krul to open the scoring in the eighth minute and two goals from corners early in the second half completed the scoring.

The first was turned in by substitute Vitinho with his very first touch while defender Hjalmar Ekdal added the other. It was a bitter pill to swallow for Norwich, who had won their first two league games under new head coach David Wagner, but they remain well-placed to challenge for a place in the play-offs with automatic promotion now surely beyond them.

New signing Michael Obafemi was not in the Burnley squad, with Josh Cullen playing all 90 minutes. For Norwich, Andrew Omobamidele played the full game while Adam Idah – fresh from signing a new contract at the club this week – played the last 30 minutes as a substitute.

Second-placed Sheffield United lost pace with Burnley as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Rotherham. The Blades are seven points behind the league leaders but it are still well placed to return to the Premier League as they hold a 13-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough ahead of the afternoon kick-offs.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Chiedozie Ogbene and Conor Coventry started for Rotherham and played the full game, while John Egan played 90 minutes for Sheffield United.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney