Burnley's Premier League game with Leicester postponed because of Covid-19 and injuries

THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER League meeting between Burnley and Leicester has been postponed due to injuries and Covid-19 cases within the Burnley squad.

Already missing players due to injury and international duty at AFCON, Sean Dyche’s side has been further depleted by Covid cases, to the point they are unable to field a team.

“Burnley’s home fixture against Leicester City, due to be played at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 January, has regrettably been postponed”, read a Premier League statement.

“The Premier League Board accepted Burnley’s application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.

“The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who planned on attending the game, and we are aware that postponements will disappoint fans.”

It is the 20th Premier League game of the season to be postponed, and yet another involving Burnley: at the end of this weekend, they will have played five fewer games than expected. The status of their league clash with Watford next Tuesday is unclear.

Burnley have played just five league games since 20 November, and it is the third-straight Leicester league game to be called off.