Irish defender McNally moves to Burnley on a four-year deal

BURNLEY HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Luke McNally on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old Meath native joins the Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, from Oxford Town for an undisclosed fee.

Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the arrival of Luke McNally on a four-year contract from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee 📝#WelcomeMcNally — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 28, 2022

Former St Patrick’s Athletic man McNally signed for Oxford from the SSE Airtricity League in January 2021.

He impressed in League One last season and has caught the eye of incoming Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

““It’s unreal to be here, I’m absolutely buzzing and so glad to have got the move done,” said McNally.

“It’s all happened so quick really, I just can’t wait to start now and I’m really excited.”

During his time at St Patrick's Athletic. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Kompany added: “Luke is a young player, he’s good on the ball, wins his challenges, and knows how to defend. We are delighted he is now a part of our squad.”

We are pleased to welcome him to our club, he has shown all the qualities we were looking for in a central defender, and we are looking forward to working with Luke.”

Burnley are expected to lose the services of fellow Irish defender Nathan Collins this summer, as the 21-year-old is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

