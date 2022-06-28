Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish defender McNally moves to Burnley on a four-year deal

The Meath native joins Vincent Kompany’s side having impressed at Oxford United.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 5:23 PM
23 minutes ago 793 Views 0 Comments
BURNLEY HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Luke McNally on a four-year deal. 

The 22-year-old Meath native joins the Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, from Oxford Town for an undisclosed fee. 

Former St Patrick’s Athletic man McNally signed for Oxford from the SSE Airtricity League in January 2021. 

He impressed in League One last season and has caught the eye of incoming Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. 

““It’s unreal to be here, I’m absolutely buzzing and so glad to have got the move done,” said McNally.

“It’s all happened so quick really, I just can’t wait to start now and I’m really excited.”

luke-mcnally-celebrates During his time at St Patrick's Athletic. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Kompany added: “Luke is a young player, he’s good on the ball, wins his challenges, and knows how to defend. We are delighted he is now a part of our squad.”

We are pleased to welcome him to our club, he has shown all the qualities we were looking for in a central defender, and we are looking forward to working with Luke.”

Burnley are expected to lose the services of fellow Irish defender Nathan Collins this summer, as the 21-year-old is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs. 

