Burnley beat Luton Town to pick up first Premier League win

BURNLEY WON FOR the first time in the Premier League this season as Jacob Bruun Larsen’s late blast clinched a 2-1 win against fellow strugglers Luton on Tuesday.

In a clash between two clubs fighting to find their feet after promotion from the Championship last season, Vincent Kompany’s side earned three valuable points.

South Africa forward Lyle Foster put the Clarets ahead late in the first half at Kenilworth Road.

Luton’s Elijah Adebayo equalised with just six minutes left, but Norway midfielder Bruun Larsen’s first Premier League goal stole the points seconds later.

Championship winners Burnley had taken just one point from their first six games, losing five times.

Advertisement

But their long-awaited first victory gave them renewed hope, lifting them to 18th place, behind Luton on goal difference.

Luton became the first of last season’s three promoted sides to win a league game this term when they beat Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

But the end of Luton’s two-game unbeaten run served as a reality check for the Hatters, who last played in the top-flight in 1991-92.

In a fixture postponed in August due to building work as Luton scrambled to upgrade ramshackle Kenilworth Road, Burnley were on top at the start.

Zeki Amdouni’s header forced an acrobatic stop from Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski before Josh Brownhill fired narrowly over from 20 yards.

Luton rarely threatened in the first half and when they did get a sight of goal Chiedozie Ogbene header wide.

Burnley deservedly took the lead in first half stoppage-time when Sander Berge’s pass released Foster, who took a touch before accelerating clear to drive a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

Having served a three-match suspension for his dismissal against Nottingham Forest, Foster had been recalled to the starting line-up in place of Aaron Ramsey.

It was the 23-year-old’s third goal of the season and Burnley almost doubled the lead soon after the interval as Brownhill forced a good save from Kaminski.

Luton finally showed signs of life when Josh Cullen cleared Jacob Brown’s header off the line.

The Hatters were working up a head of steam and Carlton Morris nodded wide from a good chance.

Rob Edwards’ men equalised in the 84th minute when Reece Burke headed down to Adebayo, who applied the finishing touch from close-range.

But Luton had parity for just seconds as Bruun Larsen cut in from the right flank to curl a superb strike into the top corner.