This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 28 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

4,476 Views 12 Comments
Share

Just 35 minutes to go before kick-off at Turf Moor. Liverpool badly need a favour today.

But with Man City currently enjoying an 11-game winning streak in the Premier League which stretches all the way back to 29 January, a win for the champions seems likely.

Miracles, as they say though, are possible.

How’s this one going to go? Let us know below!


Poll Results:

Man City win (18)
Draw (13)
Burnley win (7)



TEAM NEWS: Sean Dyche makes zero changes from his side’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

He has opted for the exact same team which earned a point in London, with Jeff Hendrick in midfield alongside Ashley Woodwood, who is making his 300th career start today.

Meanwhile Pep Guardiola has opted for just one change from his side’s 2-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier this week. The injured Fernandinho is out, with Leroy Sane picked up front instead as Bernardo Silva drops back into the midfield three.

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.

Substitues: Gudmundsson, Gibson, Hart, Ward, Vydra, Long, Driscoll-Glennon.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Substitues: Danilo, Stones, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Foden, Muric.

Let’s get started with today’s team news…

Good afternoon everyone, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s decisive Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester City.

So, how’s the nerves then? Liverpool need a big, big favour from the Clarets today if they are to stand any chance of ending a 29-year wait for a league title.

As it stands Jurgen Klopp’s men are top of the table, but three wins from three (starting today) will see Man City reclaim the title and break Reds’ hearts as their wait for a first ever Premier League title continues.

It’s tight and tense at the top. Pep Guardiola’s men don’t have any more Champions League football to look forward to and will be laser-focussed on seeing out the job, getting over the line and defending their title.

All that said, Liverpool fans know that even just one single draw against either Burnley, Leicester City or Brighton combined with a flawless end to their season at Anfield, would see the Merseysiders crowned champions.

It’s simple: three wins for City and they are champions. One draw for the Cityzens and threw Liverpool wins, and we have a new name on that big shiny trophy. The stakes could not be higher.

Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 2.05pm, with today’s game live on Sky Sports Main Event if you’re near a TV.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie