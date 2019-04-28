Sean Dyche’s men welcome the Premier League champions to Turf Moor as Man City look to reclaim top spot.
Liveblog
Just 35 minutes to go before kick-off at Turf Moor. Liverpool badly need a favour today.
But with Man City currently enjoying an 11-game winning streak in the Premier League which stretches all the way back to 29 January, a win for the champions seems likely.
Miracles, as they say though, are possible.
How’s this one going to go? Let us know below!
Poll Results:
TEAM NEWS: Sean Dyche makes zero changes from his side’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
He has opted for the exact same team which earned a point in London, with Jeff Hendrick in midfield alongside Ashley Woodwood, who is making his 300th career start today.
Meanwhile Pep Guardiola has opted for just one change from his side’s 2-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier this week. The injured Fernandinho is out, with Leroy Sane picked up front instead as Bernardo Silva drops back into the midfield three.
Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.
Substitues: Gudmundsson, Gibson, Hart, Ward, Vydra, Long, Driscoll-Glennon.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane.
Substitues: Danilo, Stones, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Foden, Muric.
TEAM NEWS: Here is your Burnley team to face @ManCity in today's @premierleague game at Turf Moor. pic.twitter.com/CnpZ78IbOu— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 28, 2019
📋 How we line-up against Burnley this afternoon...— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 28, 2019
XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Bernardo, D Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero
SUBS | Muric, Danilo, Stones, Mahrez, Otamendi, G Jesus, Foden
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔵 #mancity #BURMCI pic.twitter.com/WjM3YaYEh6
Let’s get started with today’s team news…
Good afternoon everyone, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s decisive Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester City.
So, how’s the nerves then? Liverpool need a big, big favour from the Clarets today if they are to stand any chance of ending a 29-year wait for a league title.
As it stands Jurgen Klopp’s men are top of the table, but three wins from three (starting today) will see Man City reclaim the title and break Reds’ hearts as their wait for a first ever Premier League title continues.
It’s tight and tense at the top. Pep Guardiola’s men don’t have any more Champions League football to look forward to and will be laser-focussed on seeing out the job, getting over the line and defending their title.
All that said, Liverpool fans know that even just one single draw against either Burnley, Leicester City or Brighton combined with a flawless end to their season at Anfield, would see the Merseysiders crowned champions.
It’s simple: three wins for City and they are champions. One draw for the Cityzens and threw Liverpool wins, and we have a new name on that big shiny trophy. The stakes could not be higher.
Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 2.05pm, with today’s game live on Sky Sports Main Event if you’re near a TV.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (12)