26 mins ago

Good afternoon everyone, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s decisive Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester City.

So, how’s the nerves then? Liverpool need a big, big favour from the Clarets today if they are to stand any chance of ending a 29-year wait for a league title.

As it stands Jurgen Klopp’s men are top of the table, but three wins from three (starting today) will see Man City reclaim the title and break Reds’ hearts as their wait for a first ever Premier League title continues.

It’s tight and tense at the top. Pep Guardiola’s men don’t have any more Champions League football to look forward to and will be laser-focussed on seeing out the job, getting over the line and defending their title.

All that said, Liverpool fans know that even just one single draw against either Burnley, Leicester City or Brighton combined with a flawless end to their season at Anfield, would see the Merseysiders crowned champions.

It’s simple: three wins for City and they are champions. One draw for the Cityzens and threw Liverpool wins, and we have a new name on that big shiny trophy. The stakes could not be higher.

Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 2.05pm, with today’s game live on Sky Sports Main Event if you’re near a TV.