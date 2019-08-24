This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bury given lifeline as EFL grants extension for takeover of League One club

The EFL has given Bury until 5pm local time on Tuesday to push through a takeover of the struggling club.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 2:43 PM
24 minutes ago 369 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4780676
Supporters pictured at Gigg Lane earlier this week.
Image: Dave Howarth
Image: Dave Howarth

BURY HAVE SECURED extra time to push through a takeover that could save the crisis-hit English League One club from extinction.

The English Football League (EFL) said on Saturday it had granted an extension to Bury, who have yet to play a match this season.

Owner Steve Dale told BBC Radio Manchester on Friday that a deal with analytics company C&N Sporting Risk had been agreed for the club who were FA Cup winners in 1900 and 1903.

The club had been given until 23:59 local time (22:59 GMT) on Friday to prove they had sufficient funding to complete the season and avoid being kicked out of the league.

Bury have now been told to complete the takeover by 17:00 (16:00 GMT) on Tuesday, or their membership of the league will be withdrawn.

EFL board executive chair Debbie Jevans said: “The board has considered the evidence presented and has determined, in a final effort to allow the club the opportunity to survive, to grant an extension and work exclusively with the club and C&N Sporting Risk to see if a takeover is possible.

“No one wants to see a club lose its place in the league and we will now work with the potential purchasers over the weekend and ahead of the Tuesday deadline in an attempt to find the solutions required for a sale to take place.”

The EFL board also warned it would not countenance further League One fixtures involving Bury being postponed because of “the integrity of the competition” and the possible impact on other clubs.

Bury have had all of their competitive fixtures postponed since winning promotion from League Two last season, with off-the-field troubles causing significant problems.

Players and staff have had wages paid late, and a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill was only dismissed by the High Court in July.

Fans staged protests at Gigg Lane this week amid desperate calls for Dale to agree to a sale and end the threat to the 134-year-old club’s existence.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

