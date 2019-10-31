This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

WATCH: The powerful trailer for the new Matt Busby film

The makers of ‘The Class of ’92′ and ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ tell the story of Manchester United’s first great manager.

By Ben Blake Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 10:52 AM
1 hour ago 1,060 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4873364

Busby film

A NEW FILM about the life and times of Matt Busby is set to premiere next month. 

The feature-length documentary will tell the story of how the Scot battled back from unthinkable tragedy after the Munich air disaster to build ‘The Busby Babes’ and transform Manchester United into European champions in 1968. 

Directed by Joe Pearlman and from the producers of ‘The Class of ’92′ and ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’, ‘Busby’ premieres in Manchester on 11 November before release on digital (15 November) and DVD and Blu-ray (18 November). 

There are contributions from several former players and people close to Busby, who passed away in 1994, and one of the voices we hear in the trailer is Eamon Dunphy — an apprentice at United in the 1960s before his Millwall days and subsequent career in journalism. 

This looks great. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie