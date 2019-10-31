WATCH: The powerful trailer for the new Matt Busby film

A NEW FILM about the life and times of Matt Busby is set to premiere next month.

The feature-length documentary will tell the story of how the Scot battled back from unthinkable tragedy after the Munich air disaster to build ‘The Busby Babes’ and transform Manchester United into European champions in 1968.

Directed by Joe Pearlman and from the producers of ‘The Class of ’92′ and ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’, ‘Busby’ premieres in Manchester on 11 November before release on digital (15 November) and DVD and Blu-ray (18 November).

There are contributions from several former players and people close to Busby, who passed away in 1994, and one of the voices we hear in the trailer is Eamon Dunphy — an apprentice at United in the 1960s before his Millwall days and subsequent career in journalism.

This looks great.

Watch the official trailer for Busby, a new documentary feature film on legendary Manchester United manager Matt Busby from the makers of The Class of '92. pic.twitter.com/Xqc73cEf3w — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2019

