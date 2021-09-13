Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 13 September 2021
Advertisement

Sergio Busquets 'in a state of shock' over Messi's Barcelona exit

The midfielder also landed his support to manager Ronald Koeman, who recently spoke out against club president Joan Laporta.

By AFP Monday 13 Sep 2021, 3:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,914 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5548104
Messi and Busquets, playing together for Barcelona at the start of 2021.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Messi and Busquets, playing together for Barcelona at the start of 2021.
Messi and Busquets, playing together for Barcelona at the start of 2021.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SERGIO BUSQUETS SAYS he is still in a “state of shock” after Lionel Messi’s departure as Barcelona prepare to start their first Champions League without the Argentinian since 2003.

Barca face Bayern Munich at Camp Nou in Group E on Tuesday and will begin the competition as outsiders following a traumatic summer transfer window.

Facing debts of more than a billion euros, the club let go 11 players, including Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain after being told his contract could not be renewed.

Messi scored 120 goals in 149 European games for Barcelona and won the tournament four times, in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015, the last three alongside Busquets.

“I felt like everyone else, I was in a state of shock, because of what Leo means for Barca and what he means personally to me and our families,” Busquets said in a press conference.

“I had emotions that were difficult to manage. But these are hard decisions that are not up to us and now we have to change the mindset.”

Busquets said Barcelona are beginning a “new era” without Messi and pointed to Chelsea’s surprise success last season as evidence of what is possible in the Champions League. ”We are very ambitious,” Busquets said.

The 33-year-old also leant his support to Barcelona coach Ronaldo Koeman, whose future has again come under scrutiny after comments he made in the Dutch media last week.

Koeman said a lack of clarity over his future was “not pleasant” and accused the club’s president Joan Laporta of “speaking too much” for “suggesting the coach doesn’t have all the power”.

Asked on Monday about his relationship with Laporta, Koeman said: “My relationship with the president is good. If there are things to talk about, we talk about them.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Barcelona take on Bayern for the first time since their humiliating 8-2 defeat by the German champions in August 2020, after which Gerard Pique said the club “needed changes from top to bottom”.

“Several players suffered that night,” said Koeman. “It is something to take into account because now we have the chance to change it.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie