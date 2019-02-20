This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laurina out to cement her status as a live Champion player in Quevega Hurdle

Racing gets underway at 1.30pm later this afternoon at Punchestown.

By Racing Post Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 7:20 AM
22 minutes ago 125 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4502790

CREDIBLE OPPONENTS TO Buveur D’Air were not obvious until recently, but after Apple’s Jade threw her hat into ring for Champion Hurdle glory after a stunning victory at Leopardstown this month, Willie Mullins will be hoping his star mare Laurina can do likewise today.

Paul Townend on Laurina on their way to winning Paul Townend on Laurina at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In a Punchestown race which carries the name of the sensational six-time Mares’ Hurdle winner Quevega, Laurina puts her unbeaten record since joining the champion trainer on the line against six rivals.

Mullins, whose six-year-old is owned by Sullivan Bloodstock and is general 7-2 third favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, has won four of the past five runnings, including with subsequent Champion Hurdle winner Annie Power in 2016.

Laurina has run just once this season, finishing 48 lengths ahead of sole rival Sensulano in a Listed mares’ contest at Sandown early last month, but she will face a sterner test of her credentials in the Coral-sponsered contest.

With racing underway at 1.30pm, the ground at Punchestown is good, good to yielding in places.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Iain Henderson avoids ban having been cited for incident against Ospreys
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    IRELAND
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display
    Just 3 points separate 4 teams at the top of the Championship after tonight's late drama
    Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich
    BOXING
    'Where's your mum? I pay her rent now': Joshua and Miller get feisty at New York presser
    'Where's your mum? I pay her rent now': Joshua and Miller get feisty at New York presser
    'I never hid!' - Rose Volante ready to halt Katie Taylor's march in unification clash
    Billy Joe Saunders moves up in weight to fight for vacant WBO super-middleweight title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie