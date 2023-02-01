Byrne and Crowley vie for back-up slot to Sexton against the Welsh

THERE WAS ONLY brief access for the media to have a glance at Ireland training yesterday in Portugal but it was enough time to underline how strong Andy Farrell’s options are a few days out from the Six Nations.

When you look at the players who could miss out altogether on the matchday 23 for this weekend’s opener against Wales, you get a sense of how healthy the Irish squad is.

Farrell changed up the original plan for yesterday’s session, seemingly keen to keep his players on their toes. He will be happy to be well into match week now. Ireland appeared to be training at quite the clip. Farrell wants his team to play fast.

The start of any campaign is a stressful time. Despite Ireland’s status as the number one team in the world, there must naturally be some concern that rhythm has been lost since last playing. Farrell has great belief in his squad, but he would be mightily relieved to get over the first hurdle in Cardiff on Saturday with a win. As we know, momentum is key in the Six Nations.

While Farrell is certainly capable of a surprise selection, the sense is that his Ireland team to face Wales on Saturday in the Six Nations will have a familiar look to it. He is due to officially announce it tomorrow morning.

Captain Johnny Sexton has recovered from his cheekbone injury and is ready to lead the side from his usual halfback pairing with Jamison Gibson-Park.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong has also been back training fully and is expected to be alongside Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan in the front row. Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan appear to be nailed on as the lock pairing.

Continuing with a back row Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris makes sense, as does a back three of James Lowe, Mack Hansen, and Hugo Keenan.

The big selection call appears to be at inside centre, where Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey is the incumbent. Farrell backed him with three starts in the autumn but Bundee Aki has been firmly in contention with Robbie Henshaw missing. Garry Ringrose is a key man at number 13.

Some of the most interesting selections for Ireland will come on the bench.

Ryan Bailey / INPHO James Lowe in Portugal this week. Ryan Bailey / INPHO / INPHO

Dave Kilcoyne has been in good form for Munster, applying some pressure on second-in-line Cian Healy at loosehead, although Rónan Kelleher’s hamstring injury would appear to confirm Rob Herring’s spot on the bench along with the reliable Finlay Bealham.

There are options galore for Farrell throughout the rest of his bench. Iain Henderson will surely be involved if his head injury has fully cleared, but the back row replacement slot has been well fought for. Jack Conan has been crucial as part of the frontline quartet in this area of the team, but Gavin Coombes and Ryan Baird have been in good form.

Conor Murray has been trusted by the Irish coaches in recent seasons but has had to watch Craig Casey usurp him for Munster.

The number 23 shirt will be a key selection too, with Jimmy O’Brien, Aki, Jamie Osborne, Jordan Larmour, and Jacob Stockdale among the options. Versatility is useful in this spot, but it’s not everything.

The number 22 jersey is perhaps the most interesting of all. With Sexton expected to captain the team, this has been a toss-up between Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley.

One has to think that Byrne’s excellent form for Leinster in the number 10 shirt and his match-winning penalty for Ireland against the Wallabies in November have him in pole position. In terms of form, he is surely the best option as Sexton’s back-up.

But Ireland like Crowley’s skillset. He still has a huge amount to learn about their systems and shapes having only been involved for the first time last autumn. He is clearly a serious talent, but Byrne’s momentum is hard to ignore right now.

Ireland are the favourites on Saturday. Still, Farrell will be wary about it going to the wire. His bench selection could be pivotal.

