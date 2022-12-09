Membership : Access or Sign Up
Byrne earns first start for Connacht's clash with Newcastle Falcons

Among the replacements, Ballinasloe flanker Oisín McCormack could make his debut.

1 hour ago 2,322 Views 3 Comments
Connacht’s Adam Byrne (file pic).
Image: Ashley Crowden/INPHO

ADAM BYRNE is set for his first start as Connacht prepare to face Newcastle Falcons in Saturday’s Challenge Cup match at The Sportsground (kick-off: 5.30pm).

Diarmuid Kilgallen and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran join Byrne in the back three.

The new-look centre pairing of Cathal Forde and Tom Daly have been given the nod, while David Hawkshaw and Caolin Blade are at out-half and scrum-half respectively. 

The front row consists of Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, and Jack Aungier, while Josh Murphy and Niall Murray are paired together in the second row.

Paul Boyle retains his place at number 8 following a player-of-the-match display against Benetton, while captain Jarrad Butler and Shamus Hurley-Langton start on the flanks.

Among the replacements, Ballinasloe flanker Oisín McCormack, who has come through the ranks with Garbally College, Ballinsloe RFC and Buccaneers RFC, could be in line for a debut.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Adam Byrne

13. Tom Daly 

12. Cathal Forde 

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. David Hawkshaw

9. Caolin Blade 

 

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Josh Murphy 

5. Niall Murray

6. Jarrad Butler (captain)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Paul Boyle 

 

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt 

17. Denis Buckley 

18. Sam Illo 

19. Leva Fifita 

20. Oisín McCormack

21. Colm Reilly 

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Tom Farrell 

