Byrne earns first start for Connacht's clash with Newcastle Falcons

ADAM BYRNE is set for his first start as Connacht prepare to face Newcastle Falcons in Saturday’s Challenge Cup match at The Sportsground (kick-off: 5.30pm).
Diarmuid Kilgallen and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran join Byrne in the back three.
The new-look centre pairing of Cathal Forde and Tom Daly have been given the nod, while David Hawkshaw and Caolin Blade are at out-half and scrum-half respectively.
The front row consists of Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, and Jack Aungier, while Josh Murphy and Niall Murray are paired together in the second row.
Paul Boyle retains his place at number 8 following a player-of-the-match display against Benetton, while captain Jarrad Butler and Shamus Hurley-Langton start on the flanks.
Among the replacements, Ballinasloe flanker Oisín McCormack, who has come through the ranks with Garbally College, Ballinsloe RFC and Buccaneers RFC, could be in line for a debut.
Connacht:
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Adam Byrne
13. Tom Daly
12. Cathal Forde
11. Diarmuid Kilgallen
10. David Hawkshaw
9. Caolin Blade
1. Peter Dooley
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Jack Aungier
4. Josh Murphy
5. Niall Murray
6. Jarrad Butler (captain)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Denis Buckley
18. Sam Illo
19. Leva Fifita
20. Oisín McCormack
21. Colm Reilly
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Tom Farrell
