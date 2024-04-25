Advertisement
Ralston has made 13 starts for Connacht this season, playing on both wings and at outside centre. Ben Brady/INPHO
Extension

Byron Ralston inks new deal to stay at Connacht until 2026

Pete Wilkins stresses Ralston’s importance as 23-year-old commits his future to Connacht.
10.49am, 25 Apr 2024
AUSTRALIAN BACK BYRON Ralston has agreed a two-year contract extension to stay at Connacht until the summer of 2026.

The 23-year-old — who was born in Darwin but is Irish qualified — has been a regular for Pete Wilkins this season, making 13 starts.

Ralston joined Connacht from the Western Force in the summer of 2022, and has scored seven tries in 28 appearances to date.

“Byron is a key member of the squad thanks to his consistency and versatility,” head coach Wilkins said.

“The frequency of his selection so far this season demonstrates his importance to us, and with his work ethic and commitment to growing his game, he will only continue to improve and contribute over the coming seasons.

“We’re delighted to have him sign on at Dexcom for another two years.”

Niall Kelly
