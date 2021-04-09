Positive Covid-19 case sees Cabinteely v Galway United called off

TONIGHT’S SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE First Division match between Cabinteely and Galway United has been postponed.

The Dublin club, who are top of the table after two wins from their opening two fixtures, had a positive Covid-19 test.

Following discussions with the HSE, Cabinteely informed the league that they won’t be able to field a team for this evening’s game, which was pencilled in for a 7.45pm kick-off at Stradbrook.

John Caulfield’s Tribesmen have one point so far from two outings.

The matter is set to be referred to the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit and the fixture will be rescheduled in due course.

There are four other matches taking place in the First Division tonight.