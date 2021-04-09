BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 9 April 2021
Advertisement

Positive Covid-19 case sees Cabinteely v Galway United called off

John Caulfield’s side were due to face the First Division leaders at Stradbrook tonight.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Apr 2021, 6:08 PM
35 minutes ago 340 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5405447
Cabo goalkeeper Adam Hayden in action at Stradbrook.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Cabo goalkeeper Adam Hayden in action at Stradbrook.
Cabo goalkeeper Adam Hayden in action at Stradbrook.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TONIGHT’S SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE First Division match between Cabinteely and Galway United has been postponed. 

The Dublin club, who are top of the table after two wins from their opening two fixtures, had a positive Covid-19 test. 

Following discussions with the HSE, Cabinteely informed the league that they won’t be able to field a team for this evening’s game, which was pencilled in for a 7.45pm kick-off at Stradbrook. 

John Caulfield’s Tribesmen have one point so far from two outings. 

The matter is set to be referred to the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit and the fixture will be rescheduled in due course. 

There are four other matches taking place in the First Division tonight. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie