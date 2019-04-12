This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
History for Cabinteely as they go top after ex-Bohs striker leads them to three-in-a-row

Elsewhere, Limerick and Wexford, and Drogheda United and Shelbourne drew, while Cobh beat Galway.

By Emma Duffy Friday 12 Apr 2019, 11:04 PM
CABINTEELY MADE HISTORY tonight as they moved to the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division table after a 3-2 win over Athlone Town.

cabo Source: Cabinteely FC Twitter.

The Dubliners took the number one spot for the first-time ever as the hosts came from 1-0 down at half time to claim their third win on the bounce.

Former Bohemians striker Rob Manley was the hero, taking his goal-scoring return to nine with his decisive double.

The 21-year-old pulled his side level with 61 minutes on the clock, before sealing the win after an 85th-minute goal-line scramble. Keith Dalton bagged an excellent header in between, while Kealan Dillon and Shane Dunne hit Athlone’s goals.

Limerick remain in second place after a 1-1 draw with Wexford FC at Markets Field. A win would have saw the hosts go top, but Emmet Nugent’s 51st-minute effort had them trailing before Darren Murphy struck back three minutes later.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United and Shelbourne played out a 0-0 draw at United Park while Cobh Ramblers summoned Galway United to their fifth loss in-a-row in all competitions.

The Tribesmen were beaten 2-1 on home soil — meaning they’ve lost all of their First Division games so far this season.

Cobh had the dream start as Jaze Kabia slotted home a ninth-minute penalty — but one at the other end from Vinny Faherty had the sides level just after the half-hour mark.

On the stroke of half time, disaster struck for the hosts with a Maurice Nugent own goal. They now sit bottom, while Longford and Bray Wanderers meet tomorrow night

First Division results:

  • Cabinteely 3-2 Athlone Town 
  • Drogheda United 0-0 Shelbourne
  • Galway United 1-2 Cobh Ramblers 
  • Limerick 1-1 Wexford FC

Longford v Bray Wanderers, 7.30pm tomorrow — City Calling Stadium

