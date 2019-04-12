History for Cabinteely as they go top after ex-Bohs striker leads them to three-in-a-row

CABINTEELY MADE HISTORY tonight as they moved to the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division table after a 3-2 win over Athlone Town.

Source: Cabinteely FC Twitter.

The Dubliners took the number one spot for the first-time ever as the hosts came from 1-0 down at half time to claim their third win on the bounce.

Former Bohemians striker Rob Manley was the hero, taking his goal-scoring return to nine with his decisive double.

The 21-year-old pulled his side level with 61 minutes on the clock, before sealing the win after an 85th-minute goal-line scramble. Keith Dalton bagged an excellent header in between, while Kealan Dillon and Shane Dunne hit Athlone’s goals.

Three wins in a row send @Cabinteely_FC top. For 24 hours at least. Well done to the players, staff and supporters 👍 https://t.co/geWWOHJnkD — Cabinteely FC (@Cabinteely_FC) April 12, 2019

Limerick remain in second place after a 1-1 draw with Wexford FC at Markets Field. A win would have saw the hosts go top, but Emmet Nugent’s 51st-minute effort had them trailing before Darren Murphy struck back three minutes later.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United and Shelbourne played out a 0-0 draw at United Park while Cobh Ramblers summoned Galway United to their fifth loss in-a-row in all competitions.

The Tribesmen were beaten 2-1 on home soil — meaning they’ve lost all of their First Division games so far this season.

Cobh had the dream start as Jaze Kabia slotted home a ninth-minute penalty — but one at the other end from Vinny Faherty had the sides level just after the half-hour mark.

On the stroke of half time, disaster struck for the hosts with a Maurice Nugent own goal. They now sit bottom, while Longford and Bray Wanderers meet tomorrow night

First Division results:

Cabinteely 3-2 Athlone Town

Drogheda United 0-0 Shelbourne

Galway United 1-2 Cobh Ramblers

Limerick 1-1 Wexford FC

Longford v Bray Wanderers, 7.30pm tomorrow — City Calling Stadium

