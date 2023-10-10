'We have massive belief' - Ireland's Doris sets sights on All Blacks

CAELAN DORIS IS not one for taking backward steps. Whether blasting through bodies on the counter-ruck, carrying into traffic, or fixing defenders before making passes, he is generally the one going forward.

That’s reflected in his mindset ahead of the biggest week of his Test career so far.

Doris debuted for Ireland in Andy Farrell’s first game in charge back in 2020 and has been a key figure ever since, racking up 35 caps and becoming one of the best back rows in the world.

He has helped Ireland to a series success in New Zealand and a Grand Slam, but now he’s focused on playing a part in helping to make Irish rugby history by winning a World Cup quarter-final for the first time ever.

Of course, Doris has outright World Cup glory in the back of his mind but the next step towards that goal is beating the All Blacks on Saturday night in Paris.

“There’s been experiences this group has gone through over the last three or four years and the massive belief we have,” says Doris.

“Massive belief in the plan, massive belief in our coaches and each other, and it’s based on the performances we’ve had, the wins we’ve had, like in New Zealand last summer but not just that solely. There’s a huge amount of belief.

“We know New Zealand are going to be a lot better than the last time we faced them. They’re sort of out the other side of their development phase and are playing very good stuff. So it’s a very exciting week to be a part of and it’s going to be a massive test.”

While Ireland impressed in the pool stages of this World Cup, particularly with their win over South Africa and last weekend’s dominant victory against Scotland, they sense that there is much more left in them.

Doris in action against Scotland.

Doris feels that way about his own game too.

“From a personal point of view, I definitely feel I can play a lot better, I’m sure a few of the other guys are feeling that way as well,” says the 25-year-old

“It was a very good first half [against Scotland], definitely, but disappointing to let them in in the second half and we weren’t quite as ruthless as we would have liked to have been, which might lead us into this week well, knowing there’s quite a few fix-ups still.

“Definitely room for improvement, we haven’t shown our best yet. I haven’t shown my best yet, so excited to get stuck into the week and try and get a better performance next week.”

Ireland have generally spent a little less time analysing opposition teams in the Farrell era than was the case under Joe Schmidt.

It’s not a complacency thing, but rather an intent to nail what’s always directly in their own control.

There’s a balance there and Doris was happy with that aspect of their approach last week. Now they need to do it again as they clash with New Zealand.

“Johnny [Sexton] mentioned at the start of the week that you want to give as much respect to the opposition to almost build a fear amongst ourselves to maximise our preparation,” says Doris.

“Then as the week goes on, you turn on the confidence and belief from the performances that we’ve had.

“I think that’s served us well over the last while, to try and get the best out of ourselves in preparation through respecting the opposition and through doing our work and then as the week goes on, turn the page.

“Look at what we’ve done, look at the players we have, and draw confidence from that.”