'Let’s see what he can do with it' - Farrell excited to hand Doris Ireland captaincy

CAELAN DORIS IS just 25 and only captained Leinster for the first time this year, but Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says the backrower has long been on his mind as a potential Ireland captain after handing him the role for the first time for Sunday’s Six Nations meeting with Italy in Dublin.

Doris will become the 110th player to captain the Ireland men’s team in a Test match when he leads the squad out against the Azzurri, and Farrell says he has been deeply impressed with the former Blackrock College student’s leadership qualities.

“To put him in that position is a massive privilege for me, as I’m sure it is for Caelan and his family, so let’s recognise that, first and foremost,” Farrell said.

“He’s someone that has been on my mind, certainly, through the World Cup and how he has come on as a leader etc and how he has dealt with being an international, top class player over the years, his story as it were, from his first cap to where he is now has been astonishing really, behind the scenes.

So, therefore we are excited to give him the reins and let’s see what he can do with it.

“Obviously it’s his first time captaining his country and he’s not done that much with Leinster neither, barring one a couple of weeks ago.

“Captaining the U20s, he is someone that is unbelievably professional, very diligent in his own preparation, so therefore because he is so comfortable in his own skin, he is able to think outside the box as far as helping everyone else with the bigger picture stuff.

Advertisement

“Even the detail stuff of his team-mates etc, and we have seen that flourish massively over the last couple of years, but more so throughout the World Cup.

“He is a very calm, calculated type of individual that will have that reassurance on the rest of the group.”

Andy Farrell speaking to the media in Dublin today. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell has made six changes to his starting 15 for Sunday’s game, with Stuart McCloskey, Craig Casey, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan all coming into the team.

Some of those changes are injury enforced, with Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Furlong both nursing calf injuries. Farrell hopes both players will be available to train next week ahead of the 24 February meeting with Wales. Garry Ringrose is still recovering from a shoulder issue and Bundee Aki has been afforded the week off to ease what Farrell described as “a rumbling knee.”

“[It's about] Giving people another chance obviously, the lads that took the field last week, to build on that, but also keeping competition in the right places and like I always say, selection takes all sorts. All sorts of different permutations go through your mind. When you lose a couple of leaders, do you replace them with a leader or somebody that deserves a chance etc.

“Iain Henderson coming onto the bench will help Caelan, I’ve no doubt, in making sure the changing room feels the way it should be with Pete and Tadhg not being there. James Ryan’s chomping at the bit to show his worth and start, and big Joe is ready to compete again.

“Then obviously Calvin Nash and Jack [Crowley] get another shot at it. Ryan Baird has been playing outstandingly well, he’s obviously been very good for us off the bench, to start the game is a different challenge for him. Craig Casey has been jumping out of his skin and playing well, and deserves a start.

“So for me, it’s a hell of a pack and a good team at that, so it excites me.”

Ciarán Frawley misses out on the matchday 23 having come off the bench for the final minute against France last weekend. Harry Byrne is backed to provide out-half cover against Italy, having last been capped in November 2021.

“Ciarán Frawley, we all know he’s ideal to cover off the bench, and not just cover off the bench, in his own right to start a game. I’m sure that he’s going to prove a point within training to be able to do that,” Farrell said.

“Having said that, Harry’s been great in training, he was fantastic, I thought, in his last outing for Leinster against Leicester and he deserves a shot off the bench.

“When you’ve got someone like Harry, who can play 10 and one other position at a push [centre] it’s probably harsh enough to put him out of position at this stage in his international career so that tends to shape whether it’s Ciarán or not.

“I suppose keeping the competition there with the 10s battling it out, and you’ve got to try and find an opportunity with other people as well.”