Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 2 February 2021
Injury blow for Ireland as number eight Doris ruled out of Wales clash

Quinn Roux has also picked up an injury, while Gavin Coombes and Ryan Baird join the squad.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 12:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,773 Views
Seven-times capped Doris will miss the Wales game.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE SUFFERED an injury blow ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff, with number eight Caelan Doris ruled out due to injury.

The 22-year-old has returned to Leinster after he “flagged some symptoms that could be associated with concussion,” according to an IRFU injury update.

It’s unclear how long Doris will now be sidelined for as he departs Ireland camp “to allow his symptoms to be appropriately assessed and investigated.”

Doris had been favourite to start in Ireland’s number eight shirt at the Principality Stadium this weekend but CJ Stander will now be expected to line out at the back of the scrum. 

Ireland boss Andy Farrell will also be without second row Quinn Roux, who has returned to Connacht due to “a neck complaint that has not settled.”

Otherwise, Ireland have reported that all other squad members are expected to train this week.

Captain Johnny Sexton recently suffered a minor hamstring issue but he now looks clear to take his place in the number 10 shirt for Sunday.

Farrell has called up the uncapped pair of Gavin Coombes and Ryan Baird to his wider training squad this week after losing Doris and Roux.

The 23-year-old Munster back row and 21-year-old Leinster lock are seen as major prospects in Irish rugby and will be excited to link up with Farrell’s squad ahead of the Wales game. 

