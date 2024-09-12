Leinster confirm Caelan Doris as new captain

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED Caelan Doris as their new captain.

Head coach Leo Cullen has also named Garry Ringrose and James Ryan as the skipper’s deputies for the year ahead after being co-captains last term.

Cullen hailed Doris as “a natural choice to lead” after the 26-year-old captained both the province and Ireland for the first time last season.

“Our supporters will have seen not only how Caelan performed himself, but how he grew into the captaincy role when given that opportunity both with Leinster and Ireland. He is an outstanding leader and a natural choice to lead Leinster into what we hope will be an exciting season,” Cullen said.

“Caelan will be well supported by James Ryan and Garry Ringrose, who both did an excellent job for us as co-captains last season. There is also a wealth of top-level experience in the wider group that will help and support Caelan in the months ahead.”

Reflecting on the announcement, Doris added: “It’s a massive privilege for me to be leading this group. I’m fortunate to have so many quality players and staff around me whose advice and input will be crucial.

“It was special to get the opportunity to captain Leinster several times last season and I’m excited to do the same again this year.

“There’s no shortage of ambition within this group and we’re all looking forward to the new season and representing the supporters, our communities, and the 12 counties of Leinster in the Aviva Stadium, Croke Park and beyond.”