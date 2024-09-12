Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
New Leinster captain Caelan Doris. Billy Stickland/INPHO
Skipper

Leinster confirm Caelan Doris as new captain

Head coach Leo Cullen hails the 26-year-old as “a natural choice to lead” the province.
11.42am, 12 Sep 2024
2.9k
23

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED Caelan Doris as their new captain.

Head coach Leo Cullen has also named Garry Ringrose and James Ryan as the skipper’s deputies for the year ahead after being co-captains last term.

Cullen hailed Doris as “a natural choice to lead” after the 26-year-old captained both the province and Ireland for the first time last season.

“Our supporters will have seen not only how Caelan performed himself, but how he grew into the captaincy role when given that opportunity both with Leinster and Ireland. He is an outstanding leader and a natural choice to lead Leinster into what we hope will be an exciting season,” Cullen said.

“Caelan will be well supported by James Ryan and Garry Ringrose, who both did an excellent job for us as co-captains last season. There is also a wealth of top-level experience in the wider group that will help and support Caelan in the months ahead.”

Reflecting on the announcement, Doris added: “It’s a massive privilege for me to be leading this group. I’m fortunate to have so many quality players and staff around me whose advice and input will be crucial.

“It was special to get the opportunity to captain Leinster several times last season and I’m excited to do the same again this year.

“There’s no shortage of ambition within this group and we’re all looking forward to the new season and representing the supporters, our communities, and the 12 counties of Leinster in the Aviva Stadium, Croke Park and beyond.”

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
23
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie