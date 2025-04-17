Sexton set to join Farrell's coaching staff on Lions tour of Australia

IRELAND ASSISTANT COACH Johnny Sexton is set to be named as part of Andy Farrell’s coaching staff for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Lions head coach Farrell, who is currently on a break from his role with Ireland to lead the tourists this summer, has already named three of his Irish assistant coaches as part of the Lions set-up.

Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman, and John Fogarty were all confirmed as Lions assistant coaches last month. Aled Walters and Vinny Hammond, Ireland’s head of athletic performance and head of analysis, were also previously announced as part of the Lions set-up.

The 42 understands that they are set to be joined by former Ireland and Leinster out-half Sexton, who is still in his first season as a coach.

Sexton is believed to be taking up a role as the Lions’ kicking coach.

Sexton joined the Ireland set-up on a part-time basis this season to work on their kicking game and mentor their out-halves, while continuing to work full-time with the packaging company Ardagh Group.

However, Farrell has a strong relationship with Sexton and clearly appreciates the value the 39-year-old can bring as a coach.

Sexton was appointed as Ireland’s full-time captain for the first time by Farrell, taking on the role in 2020 at the age of 34 and calling it “the biggest honour of my career.”

Sexton, who was World Rugby player of the year in 2018, went on to lead Ireland to the Grand Slam in 2023. He retired from playing after Ireland’s quarter-final exit at the 2023 World Cup and initially stated that he wouldn’t be moving into coaching.

Sexton expressed reservations about immediately working with players who had been team-mates so recently, but Farrell and the IRFU convinced him to take on the part-time role with Ireland this season.

That initially meant only working directly with Ireland on specific days during the training week and not being with the team on matchdays. But when Sexton travelled with Ireland to their pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal, it indicated a step up in involvement and by the end of the championship, he was part of their matchday staff.

Sexton was not named as part of the interim Ireland coaching team for this summer’s Tests against Georgia and Portugal, which will be led by interim head coach Paul O’Connell.

Initially, that suggested that Sexton could take a step back from the hands-on coaching with Ireland but instead it seems that he will have a busy summer in Australia with the Lions.

Sexton toured with the Lions as a player in 2013 and 2017, playing in all six Tests, but missed out on featuring in 2021, a huge disappointment for him. Now, it looks like he will get his shot at being involved in a third Lions tour.

It’s also believed that Sexton could move into a full-time coaching role with Ireland next season.