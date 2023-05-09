6, 7 or 8? Doris keeps up fine form while showcasing versatility

IT’S BEEN AN interesting month for Leinster backrower Caelan Doris. In his last three appearances for the province – against Leicester Tigers, Toulouse and the Cell C Sharks – the 25-year-old has showcased his versatility by starting in three different positions, wearing the seven, six and eights shirts as Leo Cullen’s side negotiated their way through those knockout fixtures with little trouble.

Even more impressive than Doris’ ability to move around the backrow is the fact that in all three games, he was an influential figure as the former Blackrock College man continues to build on his fine Six Nations form.

Having worn the Leinster seven jersey for the first time against Leicester – stepping in for the injured Josh van der Flier – and playing six against Toulouse to accomodate Jack Conan at eight, against the Sharks last weekend Doris was back in the more familiar surroundings of eight, a position which allows him get his hands on the ball in dangerous channels more often. Doris’ scored the home side’s opening try with a strong carry off the back of a lineout, shipping a heavy hit from Makazole Mapimpi in the process which saw the Sharks’ winger sent to the bin.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Doris was player of the match against the Sharks. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Speaking after the game, Doris reflected on his recent roving role in the Leinster backrow, explaining why he’s been able to have such an impact regardless of the number on his back.

“I have been doing the eight role from playing six as well for the lineouts, so probably a little bit more off restarts, off scrums sometimes. It wasn’t the case on Saturday. Sometimes it (playing eight) might put you in slightly better positions but the fact that I’m doing the eight role when I’m playing six from a lineout perspective, that’s the main thing for me.

“I don’t think it’s as big a factor as some people might think it is.

I do prefer eight but the main thing for me is being in the number eight position off lineouts. That’s my favourite bit. I’m happy wherever and I think I can play well wherever I’m put and whatever is best for the team.

“I really enjoy playing with Jack (Conan) when it is the two of us there and I think it has worked well for us the last while.”

Doris’ move to six for the Toulouse game said as much about Conan’s own form as it did Doris’ versatility. Against the Sharks the two players enjoyed some nice moments together – Conan replacing Scott Penny late in the first half – including a break which perhaps should have led to another Leinster try.

“Pity I didn’t have the legs to finish it!” Doris admitted. “We’ve had a few link-ups like that the last while. We probably play a similar style of rugby and both love carrying but also have the ability to play at the line.

“He was class last weekend (against Toulouse). I thought he probably deserved man of the match over Jamo (Gibson-Park) maybe but that’s forward bias from me. I’ve always rated him very highly.”

Billy Stickland / INPHO Doris says he's always rated Jack Conan 'very highly.' Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster were rarely troubled against a Sharks side who looked off the pace at Aviva Stadium, and while the province did endure some tricky moments around the scrum they were utterly dominant in every other facet of the game. To get the upper hand in the physical battle against a team with the power of the Sharks should give the squad a timely confidence boost ahead of the 20 May Champions Cup decider against La Rochelle.

“Definitely, yeah,” Doris continued. “That’s going to be key in terms of getting our breakdown right. Obviously you’ve seen the threats they have and how hard they go at the breakdown, so it’s going to be a massive area going forward and the same with Munster (this weekend), they have big breakdown threats as well and they’ll target that too.

“Playing against South African teams it’s always a big, physical battle. Off the back of losing to the Bulls (last month), that was the key area we weren’t good enough at so we kind of highlighted that as an area we needed to be better at and for the most part I think it was pretty good, lots of carries getting us on the front foot, quick ball, their breakdown was looked after as a result of that and two man tackles in defence.

“We managed it pretty well, I think the scoreline probably flattered us a little bit, obviously they had a disallowed try there towards the end but overall pretty pleasing and we’re exactly where we want to be.”

Leinster are keen to focus on the here and now, but the ghosts of last season are never too far from their thoughts. The 2021/22 campaign saw Leo Cullen’s side fail to win a trophy for the first time in five years. The next couple of weeks provides them with the opportunity to finally put that pain to bed, starting with a URC semi-final date with Munster this weekend.

“We’re in a unique position of still having that hurt so fresh in the mind. The changing-room in Marseille and after the Bulls at the RDS are pretty dreadful memories and there is a lot of hurt and pain from that.

“But we also have the opportunity to potentially lift two trophies here at home in the Aviva in front of family, friends and home supporters. We love playing here and we have a pretty good record here over the last few years.

“I think we have kind of pushed away from the negative memories and feel a pull towards what could be a very special couple of weeks.”

