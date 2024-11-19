'There's still so much potential in me as a player and a leader'

IT’S AWARDS SEASON and Caelan Doris is in demand. Tonight the Leinster and Ireland captain was named Men’s XVs Player of the Year at the Guinness Rugby Writers Ireland Awards at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, edging Jack Crowley, Joe McCarthy, Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park in the voting.

The award came hot on the heels of news Doris is also up for the World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year award in Monaco on Sunday night, his stunning season with Leinster and Ireland nudging him onto a four-man shortlist alongside Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe.

“I was surprised at it, but it was pretty cool,” says Doris.

“I think it’s more of a reflection, given it’s such a team sport, it’s more of a reflection on the two groups, the two environments and the success we’ve had with Leinster and Ireland.

I’m a product of the environment I feel, but at the same time I hope a lot of the people from Ballina, from Mayo, my family and friends take a bit of enjoyment from it as well.”

A milestone year for the 26-year-old has not been without its challenges. Fresh from his first experience of playing at a World Cup, Doris was only handed the Leinster captaincy for the first time as recently as last January. He left that defeat to Ulster with some frustrations around how he handled the new responsibility.

It didn’t deter his coaches. Doris continued as Leinster captain throughout the second half of last season as co-captains Garry Ringrose and James Ryan battled injury.

In February he captained Ireland for the first time. July saw him take on the responsibility again for a thrilling second Test against the Springboks, with Doris earning the promotion as Peter O’Mahony dropped to the bench. The new season started with Leinster confirming Doris as their permanent captain, with Andy Farrell then following suit for the November internationals.

“I feel like by doing it and by being in the role and getting weeks on weeks compounding, my capacity is growing a little bit,” says Doris.

Doris captained Ireland to a Test win in South Africa. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“I’m getting more comfortable in the role, getting a little more used to the extra responsibilities.

“With that comes enjoying it a bit more, being present, still being able to be off when I’m off and not worrying about the next thing and the next thing. At the start I would have always been, ‘okay, I’ve got this done now, what do I need to do next?’ and preparing stuff in my head.

I’m a little bit more able to take it in my stride, and enjoy it a little bit more, and know that there’s so many good leaders around me.

“There’s also that element of pressure, especially given the New Zealand game didn’t go how we wanted and then you’re feeling ‘God, we have to win this week now.’ The pressure is framed from the coaches and ourselves in quite a positive way, we know we’re good enough to do it, it’s just about going out there and doing it.

“It’s not a burden, it’s more an excitement to go out and do it. It doesn’t feel like there’s a massive weight of the pressure, it’s an exciting challenge to walk towards but we have to get it right.”

All the while he’s kept performing, carrying a physical edge in the Ireland back row.

“I think that’s probably one of the reasons that I was picked, maybe, the way I play is quite attritional. As a number 8 you’re someone who is in the middle quite a bit. You get your hands on the ball, you’re involved in a lot of tackles, so it’s a good position for a captain to be in, I think. You can have quite a big influence on the game, all number 8s generally do.

Doris with his mother Rachel and father Chris after the game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“I’ve said to you before, with the extra responsibilities I didn’t want my game to get as much attention, because I still feel I have so much more in me and have a lot more potential and improvements. Over the last couple weeks I haven’t been particularly happy with how I have gone, so it’s still a big learning curve and there’s still so much potential in me as a player and a leader.

I find it exciting, and I know that by being put in these situations that haven’t always been the most comfortable, especially at the start, my capacity is growing through it.”

A Lions Tour next summer feels the natural next step for a player who took just four and a half years to progress from his Test debut to the Ireland captaincy.

“In some ways it has been quite a natural, incremental process. The whole thing from underage, into the [Leinster] Academy. First cap with Leinster, first European cap, my debut… It hasn’t felt like one massive jump, it’s kind of been quite an incremental thing.

“And, like both environments are so enjoyable to be in, it doesn’t feel… it’s a very enjoyable process as well. I love coming in to train every day, I love being in camp. I love being with some of my best mates every day and getting to do what I do.

“It’s a very enjoyable thing. I also feel like my friends and family outside of rugby keep me pretty grounded, I’m still just Caelan the normal person to them. That’s nice as well.”