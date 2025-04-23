Late points seal win for Cork U20s to strengthen hopes of progressing in Munster

Limerick 1-20

Cork 1-22

Tom Clancy reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

LATE POINTS FROM Adam O’Sullivan and marksman Barry Walsh gave Cork a deserved victory and hope of progressing in the Munster U20 Hurling Championship. Limerick, despite a spirited fightback, fall to a first loss.

Both of these sides now have an identical record of a win, draw and a loss. Cork know a victory over Waterford at home next Wednesday will see them into the top three, while Limerick will need the same result at home to Clare.

Tipperary, thanks to their win over Waterford, are now into the Munster final as group winners.

Walsh was unerring from frees, that and a Timmy Wilk goal gave Noel Furlong’s side the platform to take their first win of the championship.

This, after a spectacular start from the hosts, who saw Donal Coughlan whip to the net inside 25 seconds. However, by half-time, Walsh, Wilk and Barry O’Flynn gave Cork a 1-13 to 1-8 interval lead. Wilk’s 17th minute green flag came from a fine team move which saw the final handpass from Ben Walsh.

This came during a stunning five minute spell where Cork hit 1-3 without reply, as the Treaty struggled to retain possession and halt the onslaught.

Advertisement

Evan Loftus’ men didn’t lie down and they had telling contributions from Fintan Fitzgerald and Mark O’Brien to bring them back into the contest. They levelled it for the first time during the second half, on 54 minutes, thanks to a third Robert O’Farrell point.

A lack of composure may have cost Limerick, who hit two poor wides down the stretch cost them hopes of a vital second draw.

However, late scores from a Wilk sideline cut, Adam O’Sullivan and then the sealing point from another long-range Walsh free gave Cork the precious points.

Limerick versus Clare effectively becomes straight knock-out, with the Rebels favourites to see off Waterford, who have been eliminated from this championship.

Scorers for Limerick: Mark O’Brien 0-5 (0-4 frees); Donal Coughlan 1-0; Fintan Fitzgerald, Robert O’Farrell 0-3; Dara Ferland 0-2; James Finn, Matthew Fitzgerald, Jack Cosgrove, Seán Duff, Hugh Flanagan, Darragh Langan, Darren Frewen 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh 0-12 (0-10 frees); Timmy Wilk 1-2 (0-1 s/l); Barry O’Flynn 0-2; Peter O’Shea, Ross O’Sullivan, Daniel O’Connell (free), Finn O’Brien, Mark O’Brien, Adam O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Limerick:

1. Fionn O’Brien (Bruree);

2. John Murray (Patrickswell), 3. Sean Casey (Bruff), 4. Daniel Scully (Dromin Athlacca)

5. Jack Cosgrove (Ahane), 6. Aidan O’Connell (Doon), 7. Darragh Langan (Monaleen)

8. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen), 9. James Finn (Na Piarsaigh)

11. Dara Ferland (Monaleen), 12. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane), 14. Donal Coughlan (Doon)

13. Mark O’Brien (Mungret St. Paul’s), 15. Fintan Fitzgerald (C) (Mungret St. Paul’s), 10. Robert O’Farrell (Kildimo Pallaskenry)

Subs:

20. S Duff (Mungret St. Paul’s) for Coughlan (36)

22. D Hurley (Hospital Herbertstown) for M Fitzgerald (41)

17. B Adams (Ballybrown) for Ferland (45)

21. D Frewen (Glenroe) for Finn (52)

Cork

1. Daniel O’Donnell (Dromina)

2. Denis Cashman (C) (Bride Rovers), 3. James O’Brien (Fermoy), 4. Timmy Wilk (Cobh)

8. Eoin Guinane (Valley Rovers), 6. David O’Leary (Ballincollig), 7. Daniel Murnane (Carrigtwohill)

Related Reads Munster hurling day of draws adds to the pressure and uncertainty facing every team Galway have lost faith in their hurlers and there's only one way to get them back 5 talking points after Munster hurling day of draws and drama

5. Ben Walsh (Killeagh), 12. Peter O’Shea (Erin’s Own)

10. John Murphy (Mallow), 11. Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields), 9. Ryan Deasy (Ballymartle)

13. John Wigginton Barrett (St. Finbarr’s), 14. Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), 15. Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

Subs:

20. Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for O’Brien (inj – 36)

23. M O’Brien (Douglas) for Wigginton Barrett (41)

24. F O’Brien (Erin’s Own) for O’Sullivan (42)

21. J Murphy (Dromina) for O’Shea (50)

19. D McCarthy for Murphy (57)

Referee: Nicky Barry (Waterford).

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here