Bad night for the Irish at Cage Warriors 113 as McColgan loses out to Jones

The Belfast man was aiming to be the first Irish figher since Conor McGregor to hold the organisation’s lightweight title.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 10:54 AM
43 minutes ago 723 Views 1 Comment
Joe McColgan. (File pic)
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Joe McColgan. (File pic)
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

IT WAS A behind-closed-doors bill at Manchester’s BEC Arena last night, but the show went on for Cage Warriors.

It was a bad night for the Irish talent on show however. 

Belfast’s Joe McColgan — hoping to be the first Irish fighter since Conor McGregor to hold the organisation’s lightweight title — suffered a first-round defeat to Mason Jones.

The Welshman stunned McColgan with a knee late in the opening round of the main event.

Earlier, Decky Dalton also suffered  quick defeat with Paddy Pimblett stopping ‘The Diamond’  in the first round, as promised.  

The lightweight showdown opened the card with the Belfast fighter in as a late replacement, having taken the assignment on nine days’ notice.  And his evening was soon over when he slipped off a high kick attempt and the English favourite took advantage: 

Meanwhile, Coner Hignett stunned a previously dominant Darren O’Gorman with a wild third-round KO punch to seal a comeback victory.

