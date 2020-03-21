Bad night for the Irish at Cage Warriors 113 as McColgan loses out to Jones

IT WAS A behind-closed-doors bill at Manchester’s BEC Arena last night, but the show went on for Cage Warriors.

It was a bad night for the Irish talent on show however.

Belfast’s Joe McColgan — hoping to be the first Irish fighter since Conor McGregor to hold the organisation’s lightweight title — suffered a first-round defeat to Mason Jones.

The Welshman stunned McColgan with a knee late in the opening round of the main event.

The Dragon roars in Manchester 🐉 #CW113



A devastating finish in round, Mason Jones is the NEW lightweight champion! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rDRPR9LPgf — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020 Source: Cage Warriors /Twitter

Earlier, Decky Dalton also suffered quick defeat with Paddy Pimblett stopping ‘The Diamond’ in the first round, as promised.

The lightweight showdown opened the card with the Belfast fighter in as a late replacement, having taken the assignment on nine days’ notice. And his evening was soon over when he slipped off a high kick attempt and the English favourite took advantage:

Meanwhile, Coner Hignett stunned a previously dominant Darren O’Gorman with a wild third-round KO punch to seal a comeback victory.