Three Irish dates announced for Cage Warriors in 2020

FOLLOWING A SELL-OUT event in Cork at the weekend, the MMA promotion Cage Warriors has announced three Irish dates for its 2020 schedule.

The promotion’s president Graham Boylan said more shows were planned for Ireland at Cage Warriors 110 at Cork’s Neptune Stadium on Saturday.

The dates have since been confirmed with two 2020 shows coming to the SSE Arena in Belfast while a third Cage Warriors event will also be staged in Neptune Stadium again next year.

The first of two Belfast dates for Cage Warriors takes place on 16 May followed by a trip down to Cork on 25 July. The promotion will then return to Belfast for a second outing at the SSE Arena on 26 September.

A number of Irish MMA stars have come through Cage Warriors on the way to fighting in the UFC, including Conor McGregor, Cathal Pendred and Joseph Duffy.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS



👊 3 new dates have been confirmed for Cage Warriors 15-event 2020 schedule - our most stacked year EVER!



💥 Belfast SSE Arena - May 16th and September 26th

💥 Cork - 25th July



🇮🇪 The rise of Irish MMA continues! pic.twitter.com/tkjkitcQov — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 11, 2019

Cage Warriors 2020 Irish Dates:

SSE Arena, Belfast – 16 May

Neptune Stadium, Cork – 25 July

SSE Arena, Belfast – 26 September

