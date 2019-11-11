This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 11 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three Irish dates announced for Cage Warriors in 2020

The promotion is coming to Belfast and Cork next year.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 11 Nov 2019, 5:14 PM
36 minutes ago 474 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4887116
Ireland's Jospeh Duffy fighting at Cage Warriors 70 in Dublin in 2014.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Ireland's Jospeh Duffy fighting at Cage Warriors 70 in Dublin in 2014.
Ireland's Jospeh Duffy fighting at Cage Warriors 70 in Dublin in 2014.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

FOLLOWING A SELL-OUT event in Cork at the weekend, the MMA promotion Cage Warriors has announced three Irish dates for its 2020 schedule. 

The promotion’s president Graham Boylan said more shows were planned for Ireland at Cage Warriors 110 at Cork’s Neptune Stadium on Saturday.

The dates have since been confirmed with two 2020 shows coming to the SSE Arena in Belfast while a third Cage Warriors event will also be staged in Neptune Stadium again next year.

The first of two Belfast dates for Cage Warriors takes place on 16 May followed by a trip down to Cork on 25 July. The promotion will then return to Belfast for a second outing at the SSE Arena on 26 September.

A number of Irish MMA stars have come through Cage Warriors on the way to fighting in the UFC, including Conor McGregor, Cathal Pendred and Joseph Duffy. 

Cage Warriors 2020 Irish Dates:

SSE Arena, Belfast – 16 May

Neptune Stadium, Cork – 25 July

SSE Arena, Belfast – 26 September

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie