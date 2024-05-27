Celtic and Ireland's defensive scoring star - 'She has stepped up her game and been a huge player'

AS CELTIC LIFTED their first-ever Scottish Women’s Premier League crown, Caitlin Hayes was overcome with emotion.

The title race went right down to the wire two Sundays ago; a 90th-minute winner against Hibernian eventually wrestled the trophy to the Celtic side of Glasgow and extinguished Rangers’ hopes.

An exhausted Hayes was interviewed by Celtic TV amidst the celebrations, the Ireland defender proudly wearing a t-shirt with CHAMPIONS splashed across it and that coveted gold medal around her neck.

She was asked how much it meant to everyone in the club.

The emotion was etched across her face immediately. She brought her hand up to her mouth as she fought back tears and the passion shone through in her answer.

“They turn up week in, week out,” Hayes said, pointing to the fans behind her.

“Other clubs up the prices because Celtic are in town. Every game this season has been a home game for us. We’ve travelled to Montrose, Edinburgh, we’ve gone up and down the country. We’ve even gone overseas for Champions League, and these fans turn up. They’re loud and they’re proud, and they’re unapologetic for wearing the badge.”

“They’re there and they’re always there, as the great quote goes,” she added, referencing an iconic interview with former Celtic player and manager Tommy Burns.

“God bless every one of them.”

The greatest community of people I’ve ever been apart of, thank you for your unwavering support this season🍀 pic.twitter.com/60Hj3YpPyH — Caitlin Hayes (@caitlin5hayes) May 21, 2024

Advertisement

Hayes declaring adoration for her side’s supporters has been a common thread through the season.

In February, she wore a t-shirt that said ‘Football without fans is nothing’ and released a heartfelt statement when Celtic fans were barred from the Old Firm league game at Ibrox.

The relationship works both ways. Hayes is a fan favourite at Paradise, and why wouldn’t she be? As well as giving them plenty of time post-match, it’s about what she does on the pitch.

The 28-year-old had a sensational season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists from centre-half back.

Those exploits earned her the title of Celtic FC Women’s Player of the Year for second year in-a-row.

Hayes was a tower of strength in defence as the Hoops lifted their maiden title and secured Champions League football in back-to-back seasons for the first time.

She was named in the PFA Scotland SWPL1 Team of the Year, and was included in several SWPL Team of the Week selections.

Hayes stepping up with a big challenge for Celtic. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Caitlin has had a great season,” Ireland head coach Eileen Gleeson said as she announced her squad for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifier double-header with Sweden.

“She has done really well with Celtic, she has done really well when she has come in with us. She is obviously very competent on set-pieces, she is a major threat. But I think she has stepped up her game as well and she has been a huge player for Celtic.

“They’ve left it ’til the last minute, but they deserved their league win.”

Hayes declared for Ireland ahead of last September’s Nations League opener against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Gleeson’s first game in charge.

She was catapulted straight in for her debut and has played every minute since, scoring twice in her 10 caps to date and establishing herself as a key player.

In the Nations League, she topped the Ireland list for most interceptions and clearances, while she was up there for duels won, crossing and passing accuracy, and maximum speed.

“Caitlinhas just slotted right in,” Louise Quinn said as the Autumn campaign came to a close. “She is brilliant, composed, very, very good on the ball which is what you need from one of those outside centre-backs.

“It is just a pleasure to play beside her and she has really stepped up to the mark. This is something that is new to her, international football and she has slotted right in, so it is a credit to her.”

Hayes in action for Ireland. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Hayes is one of several Irish players who has enjoyed club success ahead of Friday and next Tuesday’s games against Sweden.

Aoife Mannion helped Manchester United to FA Cup glory for the first time; Leanne Kiernan signed off on the 2023/24 season with a stunning hat-trick for Liverpool; Amber Barrett enjoyed a 19-goal campaign in Belgium; and Courtney Brosnan and the injured Heather Payne picked up the Player and Young Player of the Year awards at Everton last week, to name a few examples.

Individual confidence must be high as they link up in Dublin.

“It’s great,” Gleeson said. “They’ve obviously had their highs. Aoife with the FA Cup, that will give her a big boost, Amber top goalscorer — we’ve seen a real improvement, an upping in the level of attitude and application.

“Leanne off the back of a hat-trick. That’s hugely beneficial to us as well as the players, that success builds confidence.

“They’re coming in in good spirits, they’re coming in excited. Hopefully, they’re bringing that good luck and talent with them, the goalscoring boots with them!”